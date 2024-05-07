Consider public benefits before taking up dev projects: PM Hasina

PM at a programme on building the Smart Bangladesh by 2041 at her official residence Ganabhaban on 7 May. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the authorities concerned to first consider the benefits the people and economy would get before taking up any development project.

"We should first think about what the return we would gain, how much it would develop the country's people and how much it would be used in the welfare of the country's people," she said during a presentation on the programme outlines of the Roads and Highways Department in building the Smart Bangladesh by 2041 at her official residence Ganabhaban on Tuesday (7 May).

She also asked the authorities concerned to prioritise avoiding unnecessary costs as well as expedite the implementation of the projects, said PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon at a press briefing.

In case of taking up any plan and scheme, all will have to keep in mind that how much the country's economic activities will be accelerated and how much the local people will be benefited and what would be result if a project is implemented or a bridge is constructed, said Hasina.

She said the countrymen are now enjoying the benefits as some infrastructural developments have taken place quickly.

The prime minister said her government announced the "Vision 2021" and has successfully implemented it and thus Bangladesh got the recognition of a developing nation.

"Now, our target is to transform Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous and smart country by 2041. We've been working to implement the vision," she said.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present.