Joy Bangla Concert 2023 kicks off

Photo Courtesy: Young Bangla&#039;s Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Young Bangla's Facebook

After much anticipation, the Joy Bangla Concert finally kicked off today at the capital's Army Stadium.

The gates opened on Wednesday (8 March) at noon.

Joy Bangla Concert is taking place after two years gap due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the biggest names in the country's music industry will be performing at the concert.  

The concert is a musical tribute to the historic 7 March speech by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that inspired the country to fight for its independence in 1971.

Centre for Research and Information (CRI) subgroup Young Bangla organised the concert to bring history closer to the youth of the country. 

As the concert is taking place on the same day as International Women's Day, it was announced on Young Bangla's Facebook page that they will provide special registration for women.

The concert tickets will be available on ticket.youngbangla.org. The details are given on the website.

Like the previous years, popular bands like Artcell, Avoid Rafa, Lalon, Chirkutt, Cryptic Fate, Karnival, Meghdol, Nemesis and Arekta Rock Band and others are set to perform at the concert.

