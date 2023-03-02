FIR filed against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan

A criminal complaint has been filed against Gauri Khan, a well-known interior designer and the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The FIR was filed against her over some property issues.

A Mumbai resident named Jaswant Shah filed the complaint against Gauri Khan, Anil Kumar Tulsiani, CMD of Tulsiyani Construction and Development and the company's Director Manesh Tulsiyani, reports the Mint.

Gauri Khan is the brand ambassador of Tulsiyani Construction and Development.

They have been charged with failing to deliver an apartment to the buyer despite having been paid over Rs86 lakhs. Kirat Jaswant Shah filed the case, alleging that despite having paid the full price for the apartment, he had not yet received ownership. The disputed apartment is situated in Lucknow's Sushant Golf City neighborhood's Tulsiani Golf View development.

It has been said that the buyer Kirat Jaswant was interested in this property after being influenced by Gauri Khan. She is one of the most famous interior designers in Bollywood and has designed apartments for well-known celebrities.