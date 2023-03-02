FIR filed against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan

Splash

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 03:47 pm

Related News

FIR filed against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 03:47 pm
FIR filed against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan

 A criminal complaint has been filed against Gauri Khan, a well-known interior designer and the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The FIR was filed against her over some property issues. 

A Mumbai resident named Jaswant Shah filed the complaint against Gauri Khan, Anil Kumar Tulsiani, CMD of Tulsiyani Construction and Development and the company's Director Manesh Tulsiyani, reports the Mint.

Gauri Khan is the brand ambassador of Tulsiyani Construction and Development.

They have been charged with failing to deliver an apartment to the buyer despite having been paid over Rs86 lakhs. Kirat Jaswant Shah filed the case, alleging that despite having paid the full price for the apartment, he had not yet received ownership. The disputed apartment is situated in Lucknow's Sushant Golf City neighborhood's Tulsiani Golf View development.

It has been said that the buyer Kirat Jaswant was interested in this property after being influenced by Gauri Khan. She is one of the most famous interior designers in Bollywood and has designed apartments for well-known celebrities.

Gauri Khan / Shah Rukh Khan / Complaint

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

8h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

54m | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

21h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

8h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

1d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod