Atlee says he will work with Shah Rukh Khan again if he cracks something 'greater' than Jawan

After the success of Jawan, director Atlee has teased another collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

As per a report by The Times of India, the director was speaking at the ABP Conclave, when he opened up about his plans on a film with Shah Rukh Khan, saying that it all depends if he is able to come up with a great script.

During the interview, when Atlee was asked about working with Shah Rukh again, he shared that he loves all his films and cannot wait to work with him on another project soon.

He said, "I love all his films, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, I can go on and on… For me, he is the face of Indian cinema to the world. So, it is a dream to work with Mr. Shah Rukh sir. Fortunately, I got to do that in my fifth film. God has been kind and I think I have justified that."

He further added about his energy on set and called him the 'best man' he has seen in his life. "Of course, definitely I will crack a subject better than Jawan, and I will go to him for sure. I will narrate and I will go to him for sure. I will narrate it, if he likes definitely it will happen. I know he loves me a lot... he is something else. He is always an energy to go. He is the best man I have seen in my life. Thank you, Shah Rukh sir. I will come to you once I crack something greater than Jawan. I will definitely come to you," he said.

In an interview in 2023 with Hindustan Times, Atlee had shared about his experience of working with Shah Rukh. "I learnt a lot from Khan sir, by being patient, getting everything right, taking the film to the next level. Shah Rukh sir has taught me to raise the bar. My next film will have even better energy and we'll make something bigger than Jawan," he said.

Jawan had entered the ₹1000 crore club globally just within 18 days. Apart from Shah Rukh, Jawan also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone also make cameo appearances in the film. The film was released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.