Atlee says he will work with Shah Rukh Khan again if he cracks something 'greater' than Jawan

Splash

Hindustan Times
24 February, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 03:49 pm

Related News

Atlee says he will work with Shah Rukh Khan again if he cracks something 'greater' than Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee collaborated for Jawan, one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.

Hindustan Times
24 February, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 03:49 pm
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

After the success of Jawan, director Atlee has teased another collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

As per a report by The Times of India, the director was speaking at the ABP Conclave, when he opened up about his plans on a film with Shah Rukh Khan, saying that it all depends if he is able to come up with a great script.

During the interview, when Atlee was asked about working with Shah Rukh again, he shared that he loves all his films and cannot wait to work with him on another project soon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said, "I love all his films, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, I can go on and on… For me, he is the face of Indian cinema to the world. So, it is a dream to work with Mr. Shah Rukh sir. Fortunately, I got to do that in my fifth film. God has been kind and I think I have justified that."

He further added about his energy on set and called him the 'best man' he has seen in his life. "Of course, definitely I will crack a subject better than Jawan, and I will go to him for sure. I will narrate and I will go to him for sure. I will narrate it, if he likes definitely it will happen. I know he loves me a lot... he is something else. He is always an energy to go. He is the best man I have seen in my life. Thank you, Shah Rukh sir. I will come to you once I crack something greater than Jawan. I will definitely come to you," he said.

In an interview in 2023 with Hindustan Times, Atlee had shared about his experience of working with Shah Rukh. "I learnt a lot from Khan sir, by being patient, getting everything right, taking the film to the next level. Shah Rukh sir has taught me to raise the bar. My next film will have even better energy and we'll make something bigger than Jawan," he said.

Jawan had entered the ₹1000 crore club globally just within 18 days. Apart from Shah Rukh, Jawan also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone also make cameo appearances in the film. The film was released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Shah Rukh Khan / Jawan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

6h | Panorama
Ashik Chowdhury has done more than 30 jumps — all between 12,000 and 14,000 feet. Photo: Courtesy

The skydiver who plans to put Bangladesh on the stratosphere

1h | Panorama
The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

1d | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

59m | Videos
Biden cancels $1.2B in student loan debt to retain young voters

Biden cancels $1.2B in student loan debt to retain young voters

3h | Videos
Don't dry your iPhone in a bag of rice

Don't dry your iPhone in a bag of rice

4h | Videos
Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

19h | Videos