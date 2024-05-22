Eminem dances with daughter Hailie at her wedding

Eminem shared a sweet moment with his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, during her wedding, joining her for a father-daughter dance.

His daughter Hailie, 28, recently tied the knot with Evan McClintock, sharing the big news on Instagram on Monday, 20 May along with a series of photos from the stunning ceremony, reports PEOPLE.

"Waking up a wife this week 🥲💍," she wrote in the caption, adding that the celebration couldn't have been more perfect.

In a photo shared with PEOPLE, Hailie and Eminem embrace during their father-daughter dance.

The duo can be seen laughing and smiling on the dance floor as a crowd of guests watches.

The bride was in a white strapless gown with a classic sweetheart neckline and a dramatic ruffled hemline and train, and her father in a black tuxedo.

The couple met while both were students at Michigan State University. She announced their engagement in a February 2023 Instagram post after six years of dating.

"Casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11," she captioned the post, which showed several photos of her and McClintock, including a shot of him down on one knee and a snap of the pair popping a bottle of champagne.

Scott, an influencer and the host of the Just a Little Shady podcast has kept her relationship mostly private over the years, though McClintock has made appearances on special occasions, including her 21st birthday, St. Patrick's Day in 2017, and Halloween in 2018.

