Fashionably late, but musically great: Arka Fashion Week'24 day one

Dhaka rain in June gives you more troubles than serenity. As it did last night on the first day of Arka fashion week where half of Dhaka's Gen Z population flocked to Aloki to witness this year's turnover where local artisans proudly displayed their craft.

The clock was around 9:30, and the patient and damp crowd comforted by settling down themselves on the fashion runway which was also a part of the stage, quite unusual for any well-planned arrangement. But the Gen Zs got allured with Firoze Jong's "Half Glass Carew", an unreleased song, which stole the show today! Probably, Thursday night let the Gen Z crowd relate even more with the song's literal meaning. Despite the exhaustion caused by the delay, the crowd enthusiastically danced and sang with extreme intensity!

Despite their 90-minute delay, when Ratul Sinha, the vocalist and his bandmates, Firoze Jong took the stage, magic ensued. By performing their hit song 'Ong Bong Chhong,' which is highly acclaimed on Spotify Bangla, they successfully energised a gathering of approximately 150 enthusiastic young individuals.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Ratul interacted with the audience in between songs and discussed the process behind the creation of his song 'Depression.' While it was raining cats and dogs, the song depression hit hard literally. The audience got carried away with the lyrics "Amar sathe kotha bolo na" and went into their own vein of thoughts, just a Thursday night thing!

The subpar stage lighting, however, created an atmosphere a little hollow. But the fashion-savvy youngsters appeared to try to derive enjoyment from the performance itself! Firoze Jong performed for around 45 minutes and other songs from yesterday's show were Aaste, Half Glass Carew, and Brishty.



How can the Firoze Jong concert end without the Beatles? The deliberate pauses by Ratul, let the artist and his fans enjoy every bit of it.



Right after Firoze Jong departed from the stage, Karnival arrived and started tuning. Due to the event's closure at 11, Karnival had only a brief period of time to engage with fans. However, fans were able to listen to some of the finest tracks by Tinu Rashid, the vocalist, popular on Spotify Bangla. They presented the songs "Amar Shotto," "Shadakalo Rongdhonu," "Sheishob Din Ratri," and two other highly acclaimed tracks.



Few audiences were sitting, but couldn't anymore for the energy the atmosphere was bringing. The rock band makes sure they make the most out of it by giving people a surreal experience.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Prior to expressing gratitude to everyone for their presence until nearly midnight, Tinu concluded with 'Bhrom.' The crowd enthusiastically screamed out the chorus of the song and ended the night with every bit of energy.



Arka Fashion Week 24 turned Aloki's main hall into a bustling hub for artisans, entrepreneurs, and homegrown brands from Bangladesh. This year, the event fulfilled its promise to spotlight local talent, with designers like Daania, Beaded, Candela, and Protibha among 40 others showcasing their fashion products. Founder Sattar's vision is not just about promoting "made in Bangladesh" but emphasising "designed in Bangladesh."

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The event runs from 13 to 16 June, just before Eid, operating from 11 AM to 11 PM. Tickets are priced at Tk 250, with a discounted Tk 200 ticket for the opening day. Prices will vary over the four days due to high demand.

For fashion enthusiasts, the innovative Design Lab offers a unique experience to customise garments in real-time. Visitors can purchase plain items like t-shirts and scarves and personalise them using various techniques such as screen printing and hand-painting.

The event also featured a model selection platform, with two winners set to represent Bangladesh in Korea, as announced by fashion director Azra Mahmood. Despite some time management issues, the event also offers a diverse food court on the second floor with options like Kona Cafe and Mumbai Express.

