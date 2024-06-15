Coldplay teases new single from 10th album

Coldplay is teasing their new single 'feels like i'm falling in love', the first track from their upcoming album 'Moon Music'.

The band officially announced the song's title on X/Twitter and Instagram on 14 June, posting a picture of the title in front of a holographic moon, captioned "feelslikeimfallinginlove June 21."



They first hinted at the release on June 7, sharing a sped-up snippet on Instagram with the caption "first time". Fans can hear lyrics like "It feels like I'm falling in love / Maybe for the first time" in the shared snippets. The song is the first release from Coldplay's 10th studio album, 'Moon Music', nearly finished earlier this year.

Coldplay plans to stop releasing albums in 2025, focusing on touring instead. Their 9th studio album, 'Music of the Spheres' was released on 15 October of 2021.

