Rapper Enchanting, ex-protégé of Gucci Mane, dead at 26

Enchanting, a Texas rapper and former protégé of Gucci Mane, has died at the age of 26 after previous reports she had been put on life support.

Gucci Mane expressed his sorrow over the passing of his former artist Enchanting, confirming the news on social media on 11 June, reports People.

He said, "So sad to have to say R.I.P. to such a great young lady, a true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting 😢 💔."

After false rumours circulated on 10 June, tributes started pouring in following the official announcement of her death.

Enchanting, known offstage as Channing Nicole Larry, had joined Gucci's 1017 Records label in 2020 and appeared on three compilation albums before parting ways in 2023.

Reports suggest that the young artist passed away after being removed from life support at a hospital. According to a statement from her management team to The Shade Room, Enchanting, dealing with withdrawals, had unfortunately overdosed.

The representative mentioned, "She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best, and I did everything I could to help her, she tried."

Enchanting's musical journey began at 18, post her high school graduation, as stated on her active 1017 Records profile. Her final studio album was titled Luv Scarred/No Luv. Notable mentions include her track "He Can't Reach" featured on HBO's Rap Sh!t season 2 soundtrack, as reported by iHeartRadio, under Issa Rae's Raedio label.