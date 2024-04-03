Ranveer Singh reunites with Johnny Sins for another hilarious parody ad on men's sexual health

Splash

Hindustan Times
03 April, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 02:03 pm

Ranveer Singh reunites with Johnny Sins for another hilarious parody ad on men's sexual health

After their rip-off of a daily soap, actor Ranveer Singh and adult entertainment star Johnny Sins turn their attention to dated sexual health TVCs.

Hindustan Times
03 April, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 02:03 pm
Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins are back again with another hilarious parody advertisement. 

The actor and the adult entertainment star turned their attention to the dated TVCs on men's sexual health that popped up on Indian cable television every once in a while.

The new ad shows Ranveer as the host of a TV show on men's sexual health. Dressed in a velvet suit with a peach shirt and a printed purple tie, Ranveer goes on to face the camera and ask the viewers in cryptic, hilarious metaphors whether they're suffering from any sexual ailment. Sample this: "Kya aapki kulfi khane se pehle hi pighal jati hai? (Does your ice cream melt before you can eat it)?"

The ad then shows Johnny Sins as Johnny "Science," an expert on men's sexual health who suggests a way out. When Ranveer asks him if the solution actually works, Johnny jokes, "Han, isne MBA thodi kiya hai" (yes, it actually works. It hasn't done an MBA course)," leaving both Ranveer and Johnny in splits.

Screengrab from Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Screengrab from Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Their first ad, released in February, is a comical parody of a typical Indian TV drama. The entire cast, including Ranveer and Johnny, are dressed in traditional wear. Ranveer is seen donning a maroon kurta and sporting long hair. Johnny also donned a kurta.

The ad shows a woman complaining to Ranveer about his brother, portrayed by Johnny, who struggles with erectile dysfunction. The hilarious ad is written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team.

Ranveer's ad with Johnny was a rage on the internet among fans and members of the film industry.

Speaking about his ad, Ranveer in a statement said, "I'm here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it's a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men's sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country."

Ranveer will be next seen in Singham Again and Don 3.

