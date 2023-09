The 2023 Cricket World Cup is knocking at the door and that calls for the theme song representing this auspicious event to be brought forth.

And so, on 20 September, this year's cricket World Cup theme song titled 'Dil Jashn Bole' was released.

The official anthem was composed by popular Indian composer and musician Pritam. The video for the song features Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as the central character hyping up the audience for the grand event.