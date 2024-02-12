Ranveer Singh promotes men's sexual health in cheesy ad with Johnny Sins

Ranveer Singh featured with Johnny Sins in an ad written by Tanmay Bhat and team. (Pic: Ranveer/Instagram)
Ranveer Singh featured with Johnny Sins in an ad written by Tanmay Bhat and team. (Pic: Ranveer/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins played brothers in a new advertisement, which is a rip-off of an Indian daily soap, to promote a men's health brand.

Ranveer Singh featured in a new advertisement for a men's health brand where he's seen promoting sexual health in a very desi, cheesy way. Joining him in the effort is none other than popular adult film actor Johnny Sins. 

The ad is a rip-off of a typical Indian daily soap, involving a joint family quarrel. The entire cast, including Ranveer and Johnny Sins, are dressed in traditional wear. Johnny is seen wearing a blue kurta and golden jacket and the Bollywood actor sporting a maroon kurta and long hair.

The ad starts with Ranveer asking his younger brother Johnny's wife why she's leaving their house. After that, much drama takes place among the family members. Later, with the help of a capsule (that enhances men's sexual health), Johnny's wife decides to stay back.

Viewers on X were surprised to see the crossover between Ranveer and Johnny. One user wrote, "BRO WHAT IN THE WORLD JOHNNY SINS DOING IN INDIAN COMMERCIAL WITH RANVEER SINGH (crying emojis)." Another posted, "Johny Sins And Ranveer Singh Collab (laughing with tears emojis)." "World was prepared for #Deadpool3 trailer… JOHNNY SINS in INDIAN COMMERCIAL with RANVEER SINGH came out of syllabus (shocked emoji)," wrote a third user, comparing the Ranveer-Johnny crossover to that of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the upcoming Hollywood superhero movie, Deadpool 3.

Many also lauded Ranveer for promoting men's sexual health. One posted on X, "Hahahahahaha... this is a brilliant way to use a celebrity in an ad. Not only does not use Ranveer Singh (and Johnny Sins - 'Google' him!) in a totally unexpected (and hilarious) way using the much-derided Indian TV series trope, but it also makes the product category far more accessible to a wider set of people beyond it being used in hushed tones!" "So good to see one of my all time favourite sexual icons … and also Johny Sins," wrote stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhatt on Ranveer's Instagram post.

Ranveer will be next seen in Singham Again and Don 3.

