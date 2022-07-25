Deepika Padukone's look revealed in Pathaan poster

Deepika Padukone's solo Pathaan motion poster is here and features her taking a shot.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead and John Abraham as the antagonist. It is set to hit theatres around Republic Day next year, on January 25. Also

Deepika's Pathaan co-star John Abraham shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, "Stop. Stare. Shoot! Presenting @deepikapadukone in #Pathaan Motion poster link Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Shah Rukh also shared the poster and wrote, "Guns and grace galore. @deepikapadukone is all that and more!

It opens with a close up shot of a bullet after it's fired from a pistol. As the camera moves away, Deepika is seen holding the pistol and has a blood oozing from a cut on her forehead. She is in a black vest and pants and has her nails painted in black.

As Deepika shared the motion poster on her Instagram page, a fan called it "unusual" in the comments section. Another reacted, "Omggggg." One more commented, "excitement level 100."

Directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, Pathaan is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Last month, Shah Rukh unveiled his first motion poster from Pathaan to mark the completion of his 30 years in Bollywood. The actor followed it up with an ask me anything session on Instagram. Talking about the film, he said during his fan interaction, "It was fun doing the flying, kicking.. doing everything that I always wanted to do when I was 26 or 27."

Shah Rukh also complimented the director and his team for making him 'look like a good action hero'. He said, "It's a little late at the age of 56 when I'm being macho and solid, trying to make it work. But I think Siddharth and the whole action team have put in a lot of work, and hopefully, I'll look like a good action hero."

