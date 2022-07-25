Deepika Padukone's look revealed in Pathaan poster

Splash

Hindustan Times
25 July, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 02:11 pm

Related News

Deepika Padukone's look revealed in Pathaan poster

After Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan motion poster is also out and shows her with an injury and wielding a pistol.

Hindustan Times
25 July, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 02:11 pm
Deepika Padukon in Pathaan motion picture. Photo: Collected
Deepika Padukon in Pathaan motion picture. Photo: Collected

Deepika Padukone's solo Pathaan motion poster is here and features her taking a shot.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead and John Abraham as the antagonist. It is set to hit theatres around Republic Day next year, on January 25. Also 

Deepika's Pathaan co-star John Abraham shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, "Stop. Stare. Shoot! Presenting @deepikapadukone in #Pathaan Motion poster link Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Shah Rukh also shared the poster and wrote, "Guns and grace galore. @deepikapadukone is all that and more!

It opens with a close up shot of a bullet after it's fired from a pistol. As the camera moves away, Deepika is seen holding the pistol and has a blood oozing from a cut on her forehead. She is in a black vest and pants and has her nails painted in black.

As Deepika shared the motion poster on her Instagram page, a fan called it "unusual" in the comments section. Another reacted, "Omggggg." One more commented, "excitement level 100."

Directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, Pathaan is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Last month, Shah Rukh unveiled his first motion poster from Pathaan to mark the completion of his 30 years in Bollywood. The actor followed it up with an ask me anything session on Instagram. Talking about the film, he said during his fan interaction, "It was fun doing the flying, kicking.. doing everything that I always wanted to do when I was 26 or 27."

Shah Rukh also complimented the director and his team for making him 'look like a good action hero'. He said, "It's a little late at the age of 56 when I'm being macho and solid, trying to make it work. But I think Siddharth and the whole action team have put in a lot of work, and hopefully, I'll look like a good action hero."
 

Deepika Padukone / Pathaan / bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

1h | Brands
ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

2h | Brands
Accessories to boost your office productivity

Accessories to boost your office productivity

2h | Brands
Khan Sarwar Murshid and Nurjahan Murshid. Photo: Courtesy

Uttarsury: Remembering the ideals, and the people, that brought us here

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

How is FC Barcelona tackling its financial crisis

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh to benefit from depleting wheat prices

3h | Videos
Future of the country depends on gas supply and global economy

Future of the country depends on gas supply and global economy

3h | Videos
Türkiye aims to double trade with Bangladesh to $2b

Türkiye aims to double trade with Bangladesh to $2b

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case