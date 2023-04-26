Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke welcome firstborn

The "Harry Potter" star confirmed the birth of his first child with his partner Erin Drake.

After the Daily Mail published pictures of the couple pushing a stroller through New York City, Daniel Radcliffe's publicist confirmed the news.

Earlier, it was revealed that the couple was expecting when the pair went for a walk in New York and the paparazzi noticed that she was showing a baby bump.

Radcliffe and Darke have been dating for more than ten years. The couple got together after starring in the 2013 movie 'Kill Your Darlings'.