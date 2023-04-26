Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke welcome firstborn

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 11:13 am

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke. Photo: Collected
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke. Photo: Collected

The "Harry Potter" star confirmed the birth of his first child with his partner Erin Drake. 

After the Daily Mail published pictures of the couple pushing a stroller through New York City, Daniel Radcliffe's publicist confirmed the news. 

Earlier, it was revealed that the couple was expecting when the pair went for a walk in New York and the paparazzi noticed that she was showing a baby bump. 

Radcliffe and Darke have been dating for more than ten years. The couple got together after starring in the 2013 movie 'Kill Your Darlings'.

 

