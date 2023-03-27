Daniel Radcliffe expecting first baby with Erin Darke

Splash

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 10:03 am

Related News

Daniel Radcliffe expecting first baby with Erin Darke

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 10:03 am
Photo: collected
Photo: collected

Daniel Radcliffe, the Harry Potter star, is soon to become a father. Erin Darke, the actor's partner, is expecting their first child. The pair went for a walk in New York when the paparazzi noticed she was carrying a baby.

Erin in the pictures is wearing a black top, black pants, a black and white coat, and orange shoes. With a blue and yellow wool cap, a blue jacket, and black trousers, Daniel appeared more vibrant. The picture showed Erin with a growing baby bump.

Darke, 38, and Radcliffe, 33, have been dating for more than ten years. The couple got together after starring in the 2013 movie 'Kill Your Darlings'.

 

Daniel Radcliffe / Erin Darke

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, October 2022 (Chart 1); CEIC Asia Database and author’s calculations (Chart 2); CEIC Asia Database (Chart 3); World Bank World Development Indicator, 2023 (Chart 4). Charts 1 and 4 are calendar years, while Charts 2 and 3 are fiscal years.

It's mainly fiscal

26m | Panorama
Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

56m | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Time to make disaster response training mandatory?

2h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

23h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

18h | TBS Stories
“Want to be a good guitarist? Practice and practice”

“Want to be a good guitarist? Practice and practice”

16h | TBS Entertainment
Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

18h | TBS SPORTS
Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year