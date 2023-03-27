Daniel Radcliffe expecting first baby with Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe, the Harry Potter star, is soon to become a father. Erin Darke, the actor's partner, is expecting their first child. The pair went for a walk in New York when the paparazzi noticed she was carrying a baby.

Erin in the pictures is wearing a black top, black pants, a black and white coat, and orange shoes. With a blue and yellow wool cap, a blue jacket, and black trousers, Daniel appeared more vibrant. The picture showed Erin with a growing baby bump.

Darke, 38, and Radcliffe, 33, have been dating for more than ten years. The couple got together after starring in the 2013 movie 'Kill Your Darlings'.