Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe says he and Robert Pattinson have a 'strange relationship', here's why

Daniel Radcliffe has confessed he has a rather 'strange' relationship with his Harry Potter co-star Robert Pattinson. Daniel said that the duo only communicates through journalists today.

Robert Pattinson played the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Following that, Robert became the face of the Twilight series and is now all set to debut as the new Batman.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show recently, Daniel spoke about his bond with Robert. "…I was in New York about to do Equus, and I was on the Westside Highway and I turned around and saw this billboard and I was like, 'What, I know that guy!'" Daniel said, referring to Robert.

"I hadn't heard of the Twilight books at the time; I hadn't been aware of that phenomenon. And so yeah, it's odd. We have a very strange relationship now where we basically only communicate through journalists. We haven't seen each other in ages. Because everyone assumes we're kind of great mates, but I've met him. He's a lovely guy when I worked with him," he added.

Daniel was 11 when he starred in the first Harry Potter movie. The actor was 21 when the final film – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 – was released. Following Harry Potter, Daniel appeared in a few films but none of them surpassed the popularity of Harry Potter. His filmography includes Now You See Me 2 and What If. He will next be seen in The Lost City of D.

On the other hand, Robert Pattinson starred in the Twilight series, The Lighthouse, The Devil All the Time and Tenet. The actor was announced as the new Batman in 2019.

Meanwhile, the cast of Harry Potter will be coming together for a special reunion On January 1. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and others are expected to reunite for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts special on HBO Max. The special reunion will mark 20 years since the franchise released its first film.