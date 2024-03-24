Cameron Diaz announces birth of second child

Splash

24 March, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 11:07 am

Cameron Diaz. Photo: Collected
Cameron Diaz. Photo: Collected

Actor Cameron Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, said they are "blessed and grateful" to have welcomed a baby boy, Cardinal Madden, to their family. 

The couple announced the arrival of their son in an Instagram post they each shared on Friday.

"He is awesome, and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures," said a caption on the post, adding that Cardinal is "really cute."

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful," said the post, which included an illustration with the words, "A little bird whispered to me."

Cameron and Benji also used Instagram to announce the birth of a daughter, Raddix, in 2020.

They said at that time, they didn't plan to share more photos or details, in order to protect their family's privacy.

Cameron, whose films include "There's Something About Mary" and "Charlie's Angels", married Benji, a member of the band Good Charlotte, in early 2015. Representatives for Cameron and Benji did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

