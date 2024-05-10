Biebers expecting first child, Hailey six months along

Splash

TBS Report
10 May, 2024, 02:25 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 02:32 am

Related News

Biebers expecting first child, Hailey six months along

TBS Report
10 May, 2024, 02:25 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 02:32 am
Justin and Hailey Bieber. Photo: Instagram
Justin and Hailey Bieber. Photo: Instagram

Hollywood couple Justin and Hailey Bieber have announced their pregnancy on Friday (10 May).

Hailey is a little over six months pregnant, so she must be entering the third trimester soon, according to sources close to the couple, reports the TMZ.

Both posted on Instagram where the couple was seen doing a photo shoot out in a field somewhere.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hailey was dressed in white and showing her baby bump.

There's no caption for either of the posts but they simply tagged each other.

The Biebers got married in 2018 and they always mentioned wanting to start their own family.

Justin Bieber / pregnancy / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

3h | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

5h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

5h | Videos
The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

7h | Videos