Biebers expecting first child, Hailey six months along

Hollywood couple Justin and Hailey Bieber have announced their pregnancy on Friday (10 May).

Hailey is a little over six months pregnant, so she must be entering the third trimester soon, according to sources close to the couple, reports the TMZ.

Both posted on Instagram where the couple was seen doing a photo shoot out in a field somewhere.

Hailey was dressed in white and showing her baby bump.

There's no caption for either of the posts but they simply tagged each other.

The Biebers got married in 2018 and they always mentioned wanting to start their own family.