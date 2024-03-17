Madhubala movie finally in the works

Sony Pictures International Productions, India, has recently unveiled plans for a biographical movie dedicated to Madhubala, an icon of Indian cinema celebrated for her beauty and talent.

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, known for her work on 'Darlings', the film seeks to pay homage to Madhubala's influential career and her role as a pioneering female figure in the film industry.

Famously known as the 'Venus of Indian Cinema', Madhubala's story will be brought to the screen, highlighting her contributions and the obstacles she faced. The project is a collaborative effort between Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Pvt. Ltd., with Madhubala's sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan, and Arvind Kumar Malviya of Madhubala Ventures, co-producing.

The official announcement on Instagram put an end to months of speculation and rumors about the project. This film announcement follows discussions and denials of another proposed biopic by designer Manish Malhotra, which Madhubala's sister has since clarified, stating this project as the sole authorized portrayal of Madhubala's life.

Madhubala, who appeared in nearly 60 films and was among the highest-paid actresses of her time, is best remembered for her performances in 'Mughal-e-Azam' and 'Mr. and Mrs. 55'. With casting still in process, the film's production is expected to commence this summer, offering audiences a closer look at the life of one of Bollywood's most revered figures.

