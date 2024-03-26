Cameron Diaz 'feels beyond lucky' to become mom to second baby at 51

Cameron Diaz surprised fans by announcing that she had become a mother for the second time. She and Benji Madden had their first baby in 2019.

Cameron Diaz. Photo: Collected
Cameron Diaz. Photo: Collected

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden announced the birth of an 'awesome' baby boy, Cardinal, in an Instagram post on Friday. 

As per a new report by People, Cameron, who turned 51 in August 2023, is thrilled to be part of a family of four with Benji, 45, and their two children — daughter Raddix, who was born in 2019 via surrogacy, and son Cardinal, whose exact birth date is yet to be revealed.

A source told the portal, "They (Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden) were always hoping for a second baby because they love being parents... for years, Cameron wanted to be a mom. She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children."

On Friday, Cameron and her musician husband, Benji, said they were 'blessed and grateful' to have welcomed a baby boy to their family. The two announced the arrival of their son in a joint Instagram post.

Their caption read, "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kid's safety and privacy, we won't be posting any pictures – but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours..."

Cameron, who has worked in films such as The Mask (1994), There's Something About Mary (1998), Charlie's Angels (2000) and The Holiday (2006), among many others, married Benji, a member of the band Good Charlotte, in 2015.

They also used Instagram in January 2020 to announce the birth of daughter Raddix, who was born in December 2019. The two had said at that time that they didn't plan to share more photos or details about their daughter, to protect their family's privacy.

Cameron took a break from acting in 2014, but her first movie in a decade is set to premiere this year. She will star alongside Jamie Foxx in the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, which also features Glenn Close, Andrew Scott and Kyle Chandler.

