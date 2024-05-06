Tasnia Farin starrer 'Fatima' to release in Bangladesh

Splash

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 02:59 pm

Related News

Tasnia Farin starrer 'Fatima' to release in Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 02:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actress Tasnia Farin starrer "Fatima" is set to release in Bangladesh on 24 May. 

Tasnia acted in this film at the beginning of her acting career.

The film's director Dhrubo Hasan and Tasnia Farin herself announced the news of the film's release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The film, which was shot six years ago, came to light after being nominated in the Eastern Vista Competition category at Iran's Fajr Film Festival.

In anticipation of its release, Outcast Films, the production company behind "Fatima," hosted an event at their office on Saturday (4 May), bringing together directors, artists, and industry professionals. 

The film features a talented cast including Tariq Anam Khan, Manosh Bandyopadhyayy, Yash Rohan, Sumit Sen Gupta, and Ayesha Monika Hira, alongside Farin and Pantha Kanai. Pavel Areen serves as the music director for the production.

 

Tasnia Farin / Actress / Film

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

5h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

54m | Videos
Trump plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war if he comes to power

Trump plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war if he comes to power

2h | Videos
Music is a symbol of harmony

Music is a symbol of harmony

3h | Videos
Fire hazard in electric vehicles

Fire hazard in electric vehicles

5h | Videos