Tasnia Farin starrer 'Fatima' to release in Bangladesh

Actress Tasnia Farin starrer "Fatima" is set to release in Bangladesh on 24 May.

Tasnia acted in this film at the beginning of her acting career.

The film's director Dhrubo Hasan and Tasnia Farin herself announced the news of the film's release.

The film, which was shot six years ago, came to light after being nominated in the Eastern Vista Competition category at Iran's Fajr Film Festival.

In anticipation of its release, Outcast Films, the production company behind "Fatima," hosted an event at their office on Saturday (4 May), bringing together directors, artists, and industry professionals.

The film features a talented cast including Tariq Anam Khan, Manosh Bandyopadhyayy, Yash Rohan, Sumit Sen Gupta, and Ayesha Monika Hira, alongside Farin and Pantha Kanai. Pavel Areen serves as the music director for the production.