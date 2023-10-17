BTS' Jungkook to collaborate with Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 01:00 pm

BTS member Jungkook will release his solo album GOLDEN next month. It consists of 12 songs, including pre-release tracks

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BTS' Jungkook is all set to bring his first-ever solo album, GOLDEN with all English songs. After the success of his previous collaborations with American rappers Latto and Jack Harlow, he will be seen working with more global artists. On Monday, the track list of Jungkook's GOLDEN was unveiled.

As per the track list, the album will include Closer to You, featuring Major Lazer. The Golden Maknae will also be collaborating with DJ Snake for his track Please Don't Change. He will also be collaborating with Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and David Steward for other songs like Yes or No, Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad To Dance, Shot Glass of Tears and the title track Standing Next to You.

In total 12 tracks will be in the album. This also includes Jungkook's previous solo songs, Seven (explicit and clean versions) featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. GOLDEN will release on November 3 at 1 p.m. KST.

Talking about the album, BTS' agency previously, as per Soompi, shared that Golden is 'inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook, the golden maknae [youngest member] of BTS and a solo artist.' When proved what fans can expect from Jungkook ahead of the album? They revealed that Jungkook will be 'delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of GOLDEN.'

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Jungkook is the youngest member of the group.

