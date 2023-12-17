BTS' Jungkook sets new Billboard record

Splash

Jungkook became the first Korean solo artist to spend five consecutive weeks in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200

Singer Jungkook of BTS performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ show at Rockefeller Center New York City, U.S., November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Singer Jungkook of BTS performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ show at Rockefeller Center New York City, U.S., November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Even while fulfilling military duties, BTS member Jungkook continues to dominate the charts with his GOLDEN songs securing top positions on Billboard.

Nicknamed Billboard singer, the youngest member of the South Korean band is surely living up to his title. The Euphoria singer now stands as the first Korean soloist to achieve a significant milestone on the Billboard Top 200 list.

Since its debut, the first solo album from South Korea's Golden Voice has consistently dominated the upper ranks of the Billboard charts, even surpassing the weekly sales of pop queen Taylor Swift. As of the week ending on December 16, Jungkook's GOLDEN maintained its position at No. 33 on the Billboard 200, following its initial debut at No. 2 in November.

Fresh off the electrifying remix video for Standing Next To You with Usher, BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook, has etched his name in Billboard history. He became the first Korean solo artist to spend five consecutive weeks in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200, proving his solo power on the global stage. But that's not all! Breaking yet another record, Jungkook is the first K-pop soloist to hold the No. 16 spot on the Billboard Artist 100 for an amazing 17 weeks.

On December 15, the Still With You crooner rolled out a remix version of his lead single from Golden. The re-release resulted in the resurgence of his song Standing Next To You on Billboard Hot 100.

The track clinched the 72nd position on the list closely followed by his other digital single 3D. Jungkook and Jack Harlow's 3D currently sits comfortably on No. 92 in its ninth week of release.

GOLDEN debuted in its fifth week at No. 14 on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 15 on the Top Album Sales chart. This list evaluates both physical and digital album sales to determine the best-selling albums of the current week. Taking the fourteenth spot shows that GOLDEN is still selling well as it crosses one month after its release.

