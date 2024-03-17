Diljit Dosanjh shares video as Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi

Diljit, on his Instagram, shared a brief clip as he sang with Ed.

For the show, Diljit wore a black and golden outfit with a red turban. Ed was seen in a black T-shirt and denims. He also played the guitar. The words on the video read, "Ed Sheeran singing Panjbai for the first time."

He captioned the post, "@teddysphotos 🇮🇳🇬🇧 Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA (love-you gesture emoji) Chak deya Ge (smiling face with sunglasses emoji)."

Ed also posted a video of their performance. As it ended, the duo hugged each other as the fans cheered for them. He captioned the post, "Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come !"

Ed's concert was part of the singer's Asia and Europe Tour. Among several other celebs who attended his show were Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, among others. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mira posted several clips as her daughter Misha danced as Ed performed on the stage. He sang several of his hit songs. Farah shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "It's on!! @teddysphotos concert!"