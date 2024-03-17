Diljit Dosanjh shares video as Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 March, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 10:46 am

Related News

Diljit Dosanjh shares video as Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi

Hindustan Times
17 March, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 10:46 am
Ed Sheeran performing with Diljit Dosanjh in India. Photo: Collected
Ed Sheeran performing with Diljit Dosanjh in India. Photo: Collected

Diljit, on his Instagram, shared a brief clip as he sang with Ed.

For the show, Diljit wore a black and golden outfit with a red turban. Ed was seen in a black T-shirt and denims. He also played the guitar. The words on the video read, "Ed Sheeran singing Panjbai for the first time."

He captioned the post, "@teddysphotos 🇮🇳🇬🇧 Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA (love-you gesture emoji) Chak deya Ge (smiling face with sunglasses emoji)."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ed also posted a video of their performance. As it ended, the duo hugged each other as the fans cheered for them. He captioned the post, "Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come !"

Ed's concert was part of the singer's Asia and Europe Tour. Among several other celebs who attended his show were Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, among others. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mira posted several clips as her daughter Misha danced as Ed performed on the stage. He sang several of his hit songs. Farah shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "It's on!! @teddysphotos concert!"

Diljit Dosanjh / Ed Sheeran / Ed Sheeran concert

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

2h | Wheels
The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

5h | Panorama
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

1h | Videos
Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

3h | Videos
Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

14h | Videos
300 children participated in Quran recitation competition

300 children participated in Quran recitation competition

10h | Videos