Ed Sheeran clinches first Emmy

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
07 January, 2024, 04:45 pm

Ed Sheeran has expanded his accolades by winning an Emmy Award at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys, held on Saturday night. This marks Sheeran's first Emmy win, for which he was nominated in the best original music and lyrics category for a television show.

The award-winning song, "A Beautiful Game," produced by Max Martin, featured in the finale of 'Ted Lasso's third season, earning Sheeran his first Emmy nomination.

The competition in the category included tracks from various shows such as 'Ginny & Georgia', 'The L Word: Generation Q', 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', and 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'. 'Ted Lasso' itself had two nominations in this category, with Sheeran contributing to one of the nominated songs.

Furthermore, 'Ted Lasso' garnered another win at the event, with Sam Richardson receiving the award for best guest actor in a comedy series. This success at the Creative Arts Emmys highlights both Sheeran's and the show's significant impact in their respective fields.
 

 

