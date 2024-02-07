Behind the mic of Jon Kabir's 'I Started a Podcast'

Similar to how life has evolved throughout time, podcasts have grown from downloadable audio recordings during the 2000s to an almost mainstream medium of content consumption in 2024.

For podcast hosts, these platforms serve as potential business ventures and mediums to explore and share their curiosity about the world through 'conversations' with their guests.

Bangladeshi consumers often tune in to international podcasts as local podcasters have failed to leave a lasting impression, leading many local ventures to perish over time.

Jon Kabir stands out in this regard. Although his popularity as a musician, actor, and 'public figure' precedes him, it was not just his fame that led 'I Started a Podcast' into its fifth season.

Jon grew up as an introverted loner and those who know him personally would say he still is one to this day. Being a loner often means embracing your thoughts and ideas without reservation or question.

Simultaneously, Jon harboured a deep fondness for listening to stories from his grandparents as a kid. These two aspects are what led to the creation of 'I Started a Podcast' further down the line.

"It was a marriage of both. Being a loner, you don't really talk to others, so you're never entertaining their perceptions. Talking to people always made me feel grounded because if you're naturally a loner and on top of that, if you're an artist, it's a dangerous combination because you focus on what you like, not what others think," said Jon.

"The combination of being a fan of stories and the fact that I did not have many outlets for hearing others' perceptions, that is where the idea came from."

Debuting in 2020, Jon's foundational concept for the podcast revolved around having conversations about music with professionals outside the music industry.

Fast forward to 2024, Jon is still glad his 'loner self' exists and that the artist inside him does not budge on others' opinions because in his words, "If an artist starts taking feedback from listeners, then it's not art anymore, it's a product."

The business prospect of podcasts

Podcasts are lightyears away from being a viable business in Bangladesh.

Jon comments, "You can't make it like a 'business business', but you can get by. Can't have it as your primary source of income."

From the beginning, Jon was aware of the importance of having a financial support system to sustain his podcast venture. Had he done it out of his own pocket, he believes he would have conducted his podcasts on Zoom and would have released only the audio, a far cry from his hour-long episodes on YouTube. For that, he reached out to Qinetic Music and Powersurge vocalist Jamshed Chowdhury, and they helped him bring his ideas to fruition.

"With the help of all the sponsors and partners that I have, my idea gets amped up and that helps a lot," said Jon.

Podcasts are not interviews

Podcasts might often be mistaken for conventional interviews, largely due to the host's role in steering the conversation, but the dynamics of podcasting are far more nuanced.

A subtle psychological element comes into play when the host assumes the role of an interviewer, rather than engaging in a casual and mutual dialogue. This situation inherently introduces a power dynamic between the host and the guest.

"It's not only about asking questions, it's about making conversation," Jon explained.

Effective podcast hosts understand the importance of establishing a rapport with their guests, functioning on the same wavelength, and fostering an environment of mutual exchange.

"In normal interviews, the goal is often to draw out information that the audience is curious about. In podcasts, it's more about exploring what I'm personally interested in discovering. It's about the questions I want to ask, the topics that intrigue me, and the insights you'd want to gain from me, irrespective of the general public's expectations or opinions."

Jon's comment sections are often filled with criticisms about his apparent lack of basic knowledge regarding his guests. However, Jon is quite comfortable with this approach, as he prefers a more organic process of getting to know his guests, opting against prior research.

"They are absolutely right! I don't want to research them, I want to discover them organically. Researching them will make it like a questionnaire," elaborates Jon.

Jon hopes for a day where he can turn up the notch and discuss more sensitive issues, but is cautious about potential backlash from the public. He is also increasingly frustrated with the prevalence of 'cancel culture' within certain online demographics in Bangladesh's social media landscape.

"I really wish we were not as sensitive a nation. We are overly sensitive. On many occasions, we had to filter out quite a few things in post-production. Most keyboard warriors don't even know what they're blabbering about online and the cancel culture here sucks."

