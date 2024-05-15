Souls holds concert in Boston

One of the country's popular bands "Souls" performed at the Boishakhi Mela in Boston, the capital of the state of Massachusetts, on the occasion of the band's Golden Jubilee.

The concert was organised by Tanveer Murad and Desi Music Entertainment's Karndhar Muniruzzaman.

They said Boston had never seen such a big crowd for a Bangladeshi concert before.

Partha Barua, head of Souls Band, said, "We are impressed by the love of the audience in Boston. Expatriate Bengalis here are music lovers. They enjoyed our song."

He also said that their ninth performance in the United States ended with this concert. Six more concerts are planned for the future.

The concert in Boston was organised by the Bangladesh Association of New England (BANE).

The tour is led by Partha Barua and includes Tanim Hasan, Mir Masum, Ahsanur Rahman Ashiq, Maruf Hasan Riel, Tushar Ranjan Dutta and Sound Engineer Shamim Ahmed.

Desi Music Entertainment organised the "Souls" 50th anniversary US tour. On this tour, they performed in Miami, Virginia, Los Angeles, Purdue University in Indianapolis, Houston, Denver, Seattle, and Ocala Florida.

A song titled 'Premik Mayor' has recently been released on Souls' official YouTube channel.