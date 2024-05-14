Billie Eilish's new song sets the tone for Netflix's Heartstopper Season 3 teaser

'Heartstopper', is set to return with its third season, and fans have just been treated with a charming new teaser that sets the stage for more heartfelt moments between the show's central couple, Charlie and Nick.

Adding to the emotional resonance of the teaser is Billie Eilish's new song 'Birds of a Feather,' a track from her upcoming album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft.'

The song's lyrics, "I'll love you till the day I die," echo the sentiments Charlie wishes to convey.

Eilish, an Oscar and Grammy-winning artist, has taken an unconventional approach to her next album, opting not to release singles but to present the work in its entirety on release day.

The streaming giant has also revealed that the new season will premiere on October 3 worldwide.

The teaser gives us a glimpse into the emotional journey of Charlie, portrayed by Joe Locke, as he rehearses a moment in any relationship—the declaration of love.

We see Charlie grappling with the vulnerability of saying "I love you" to his boyfriend Nick, played by Kit Connor. The tender and relatable scene captures the universal anxiety around expressing such profound feelings.

Charlie's dilemma is further highlighted by the entrance of his sister Tori, played by Jenny Walser.

"I'm shocked you haven't said it already," she says, nudging her brother towards openness.

"I don't want him to have to say the awkward 'I love you too' because he feels obligated to," Charlie confesses.

Tori expresses his feelings—"You don't think he feels the same?" she questions, advising him to tell Nick "today"—which sets up a nerve-wracking encounter.

When the moment arrives, and Nick steps into their home, Charlie finds himself overwhelmed by nerves, unable to voice his love.

The official synopsis from Netflix teases an emotional rollercoaster: "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges."

"As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."