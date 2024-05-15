AR Rahman reveals his mom sold her jewellery to buy 1st equipment for his music studio

Splash

Hindustan Times
15 May, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 12:02 pm

Oscar-winner AR Rahman recently spoke about not going to college, getting exposed to music as a child, facing financial crunch while opening his first studio.

Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

Oscar-winning AR Rahman is a name to reckon with in the music industry, but there was a time when he was facing severe financial struggle while setting up his studio.

The music maestro recently in an interview for Netflix revealed that his mother had to sell her jewellery to help him buy his first equipment for the studio.

During a conversation with the team of Amar Singh Chamkila – director Imtiaz Ali, singer Mohit Chauhan, and lyricist Irshad Kamil – AR Rahman walked down memory lane, and talked about his personal hardships.

During the conversation, he recalled how his family helped him during his struggling days.

He said, "When I built my studio, I didn't have money to buy an amplifier or equaliser. There was just an AC with a shelf and carpet. I used to be sitting there not having money to buy anything. I built this and was sitting inside with no equipment. My first recorder came after my mom gave her jewels to be pledged. That is when I felt empowered. I could see my future, that one moment I changed."

The Grammy Award-winning composer went on to share that he didn't go to college and there was a time when he felt he was missing something.

"When I was 12, I was vibing with people in their 40s and 50s. My boredom led me to listen to many other things, to explore what was there on the other side. That side was spectacular for me. There was so much out there," he said.

More recently, AR Rahman was applauded for his music to Imtiaz's Amar Singh Chamkila, which was released on Netflix on April 12 and went on to become one of the most appreciated projects in the OTT world. Along with the storyline, the film was appreciated for its distinctive music.

