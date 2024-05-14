Shomoy Mahmud: Redefining Bangla music on the global stage

Over the past few years, Bangla music has been quietly making a name for itself on the global stage, finding its place among international audiences.

One of the artists who has played a hand in this regard is Shomoy Mahmud, a vocalist and musician who has been blending modern Bangla music into the global mix.

In March of this year, Shomoy's fresh rendition of S D Burman's timeless 'Tumi Eshechile Porshu' made its way to the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) Asian Network playlist.

Furthermore, the song's promotional video was featured on the BBC Asian Network's Instagram, showcased alongside other popular international tracks.

In light of his recent success, The Business Standard reached out to Shomoy, who has been on his musical journey since his teenage years.

"We believed we could infuse SD Burman's music with our personal touch. That's essentially how 'Kal Keno Asho Ni' was created. While preserving the original composition, we added our twist to it," Shomoy said.

BBC included Shomoy's S D Burman cover, titled 'Kal Keno Asho Ni' in its 'Fresh Playlist,' a selection of outstanding Asian tracks from 15 to 24 March, placing it alongside tracks of renowned Bollywood artists such as Badshah and Kanika Kapoor.

This recognition is significant, highlighting Shomoy's skill and underscoring the global appeal of Bangla music.

Although the track sounds very urban, the inspiration for the song hails from Shomoy's roots in classical music.

"Much of my work to this day is shaped by my background in classical music. I started learning it as a child, and it influences how I express myself in my music," he said.



Today, classical music is no longer bound by strict conventions, but is in a state of constant evolution. Technology has significantly contributed to this by making classical music more accessible through digital platforms, such as streaming services and online libraries.

Modern composers are blending classical elements with contemporary styles, creating unique and innovative fusion. Shomoy is certainly among this newer batch of musicians.

"Classical music serves as a tool to enhance and refine our understanding of how we can present Bangladeshi music in a new light to the world," Shomoy said.

Such fusion is fostering new sub-genres that appeal to a broader and more diverse audience. In his own work, Shomoy continues to honour his classical foundations while incorporating fresh and inventive elements.

However, 'Kal Keno Asho Ni' wasn't Shomoy's first rodeo on the BBC platform. His original 'Moner Canvas' also enjoyed solid features on various BBC Sound lists, cementing his status as a rising musician.



In 2022 Shomoy started working on a project with Hasib Reza, co-founder, producer & keyboardist of the rock band 'The Overseas Project,' and then finally released 'Moner Canvas' in 2023.

"Somehow BBC Asia got to know about our song and decided to feature it on their playlist. It was quite unexpected to be frank, given that it was on the list for three to four months straight," said Shomoy.

Shomoy's musical journey started during his teenage years, fueled by an underlying passion.

"I always dreamed of being a professional musician, though I wasn't very serious about it initially. I practiced music, but there were about three to four years where I had to pause," he concluded.