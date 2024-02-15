'Bappa Majumdar's Odyssey' concert tickets released

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 03:22 pm

Photo: Courtesy
The long-awaited concert tickets for "Bappa Majumdar's Odyssey" were finally released on 13 February. 

Through an official promo video on Bappa Majumdar's office Facebook page, tickets for this exclusive concert were unveiled. 

The concert is scheduled to take place on 23 February at the Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIBI) Auditorium in the capital, reads a press release. 

In the video, Bappa is seen playing the popular song "Kokhono Ichhe Hoy" on guitar in Gulshan's Shahabuddin Park. At one point, he says, "Audience, my musical journey's age is not at all small. It's this long journey of past-present-future that is the essence of this event, Bappa Majumdar's Odyssey."

With a career spanning more than three decades, this award-winning artist has released 13 studio albums. Additionally, he has numerous songs released with bands and solo or collaborative efforts. He has contributed significantly to playback singing and has been relatively low-key in the film music scene in recent years.

"Bappa Majumdar's Odyssey" marks his second solo concert. Despite being a solo concert, popular artist Masha Islam is announced as a guest for the event. 

The concert is being organized by Karakhana, the same organizers of the successful "Anjan Dutt In Metropolis" held last September.

Ticket prices for the concert are set at Tk3,000 and Tk1500 for VIP and regular seats respectively. Tickets can be obtained from the Gatesetor.com website.

