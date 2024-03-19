Ariana Grande tops Billboard charts

Ariana Grande's latest album, 'Eternal Sunshine', has soared to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, marking her sixth No. 1 album achievement.

Released on 8 March, the album debuted with an impressive number of about 227,000 album units sold in the United States during the week ending 14 March, according to Luminate.

This stellar performance also makes it the highest-selling week for any album in 2024 so far. Prior to 'Eternal Sunshine', Grande had already claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with her albums 'Positions', 'Thank U, Next', 'Sweetener', 'My Everything', and 'Yours Truly'.

Grande officially announced the album on 17 January and promoted its release by performing as the musical guest on NBC's Saturday Night Live on 9 March and presenting at the Academy Awards on 10 March.