Arcane season 2 teaser revealed

The teaser trailer for the second season of 'Arcane' was released on 6 January in the official YouTube channel of Netflix. The teaser indicated the release date for the new season to be in November of this year.

The first season of the show was aired back in November of 2021 and it immediately became a massive streaming sensation. While the audiences were still skeptical about video game adaptations into animated shows, 'Arcane' changed that skepticism completely.

Drawing from the 'League of Legends' universe, 'Arcane' continues to be a top show on Netflix, even holding a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score two years after its debut. The recently released trailer for its second season suggests a darker and more intense narrative, focusing on characters with complex, tragic histories.

