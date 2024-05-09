Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web show Heeramandi becomes most-viewed Indian series on Netflix

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is shining bright in the OTT world. The web series, starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, has emerged as the most-viewed Indian series on streaming giant Netflix.

The show, which was released on 1 May, marked its debut as the most-viewed Indian series in its first week of launch.

In fact, the series, which is being lauded for its opulence and grandeur, is trending in the Top 10 chart across 43 countries. When it comes to the Non-English TV List, the series is at the second position. It boasts an ensemble cast also including names such as Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

The show raked in 4.5 million views, with 33 million accumulated viewership hours. It is trailing behind The Asunta Case, which has 12 million views in its second week. The show's number two debut puts it ahead of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which debuted at the number three spot a few weeks ago, with 2.5 million views.

The show marked Sanjay's entry into the OTT space, and he is glad that his show has been accepted by the audience.

"Heeramandi has been a labour of love and I thank everyone who has worked on the show. I'm delighted to have collaborated with Netflix on my very first series and I am humbled by the love and appreciation we are receiving from the audiences in India and globally," he said.

To this, Monika Shergill, Vice-President of Content, at Netflix India, added, "It is so thrilling and gratifying to see that all the love for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has made it the most viewed Indian series in the first week of its launch. When we embarked on this journey a few years ago, we knew we were creating something special that audiences would fall in love with, in India and around the world. It is an honour for Netflix to be home to this piece of artistic brilliance by the maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali".

The show is set in the backdrop of the Indian independence revolution, with the timeline ranging between 1920 and 1940. The larger than life series showcases the clash between the courtesans of the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore and the officials during the British Raj. Along with the freedom struggle, the show also examines the rivalry between the courtesans, their complex life, and their desire for freedom.