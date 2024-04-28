How to Get Rich: Netflix raises the bar with financial docuseries

Hosted by Ramit Sethi, 'How to Get Rich' is a financial docuseries on Netflix that digs deeper beyond wealth accumulation and delivers more than just drama. It explores how to eradicate the unhappiness that often accompanies financial concerns.

Sethi, a self-proclaimed personal finance advisor, entrepreneur and author of the bestselling book 'I Will Teach You to Be Rich,' aims to redefine what it means to live a "rich life" across this eight-episode series. Unlike typical financial advice shows that focus heavily on the mechanics of money management, Sethi's approach is all about enhancing the quality of life through financial education.

'How to Get Rich' cleverly uses real-life examples, featuring a diverse range of individuals from working-class individuals to six-figure earners, which helps viewers see practical applications of Sethi's teachings. One of the strengths of the show is its ability to mix sound financial guidance with the guilty pleasure of peeking into other people's financial woes.

From the outset, Sethi challenges viewers and the 'participants' alike to evaluate their financial priorities, pointed out when he questions one participant's decision to maintain a checking account for their dog but not set up a retirement account.

In each episode, Sethi takes a close look at the participants' financial statements, searching for what he calls "forensic evidence of financial not-so-smartness." For instance, he discovers that one family earns $24,000 a month but spends $27,000, leading to inevitable conflict and discussions that transcend mere budgeting to touch on deeper conjugal issues.

Sethi not only plays the role of a financial advisor but also, at times, a marriage counsellor, especially evident in the interactions with participants like Matt and Amani, who begin to discuss broader issues in their relationship under the guise of financial stress.

The show doesn't shy away from the complexities of personal finance.

For example, Donnell and Monique, despite their significant debt and fluctuating income, are shown as having multiple bank accounts and a recent lavish purchase that doesn't immediately attract Sethi's criticism.

Instead, Sethi opts to guide them through a more thoughtful discussion about their financial habits and future goals, such as home ownership, while respecting their personal values and decisions.

Nathalie's story is particularly striking—she's depicted as living a luxurious lifestyle with a significant trust fund and extravagant spending habits, yet struggles with basic financial security like paying for her daughter's college tuition. Sethi's interaction with her highlights a common theme throughout the series: regardless of income level, financial mismanagement can lead to significant personal and emotional consequences.

Throughout the series, Sethi's methodology is clear: he encourages a proactive engagement with finances through what he calls a "conscious spending plan." This approach allows individuals to spend deliberately on what they genuinely value while cutting back on unnecessary expenses.

The show isn't just about saving money; it's about spending wisely and making life choices that align with one's personal definition of a "rich life," which Sethi insists is subjective and unique to each individual.

'How to Get Rich' is more than just a series for financial gurus or those struggling with debt; it's a thoughtful, engaging, and occasionally humorous look at the realities of personal finance. It's a mix of hard truths and practical advice, wrapped in the compelling format of personal stories and real-life financial interventions. Sethi's charisma and expertise make him a compelling host, whose insights might just inspire you to rethink your financial habits.

