3 Body Problem: Where the universe holds bare

Ever since the inception of science, one of the things the pioneers sought was the birth of our known universe and at times, the ones beyond. Science branched out into many aspects and expertise but none explored the mysteries of the universe more than what we call Physics. Theories and equations were laid bare by many genius minds of the field who searched for the truth their whole life.

But what if science was broken? What if the answers of atoms and particles given by quantum physics were just misinformation? What if the known universe was not known at all?

Netflix's '3 Body Problem' starts with such head-scratching questions and slowly dives deeper into the mysteries our world has to offer.

'3 Body Problem,' the bold adaptation of Liu Cixin's intricate sci-fi trilogy of the ame name, showcases a remarkable blend of craftsmanship and condensation. Its first season, released in April, adeptly translates Liu's imaginative concepts and scientific elucidations into beautiful visuals, brimming with excitement and awe-inspiring moments.

While the characters might have benefited from a touch of extraterrestrial ingenuity to enhance their depth, the series' expansive scope and thought-provoking twists might just leave you too mesmerised to care.

David Benioff and DB Weiss, collaborating with Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy), gained prominence through their adaptation of George R R Martin's unfinished 'A Song of Ice and Fire' fantasy saga into 'Game of Thrones.' Regardless of your stance on that show — and opinions abound — it underscored the duo's talents in adaptation while also revealing their limitations in crafting original content.

Starting with Martin's completed novels, Benioff and Weiss transformed the expansive volumes into gripping television, blending grand-scale battles with poignant personal dialogues. However, as they neared the conclusion, relying on outlines or less, they hastened towards an ending where the spectacle often eclipsed the depth of the once-richly drawn characters.

In '3 Body Problem,' though, they, along with Woo, have a fully developed narrative at their disposal, and it's quite a remarkable one. It establishes its breadth right from the start, commencing with the public execution of a Chinese scientist during Mao's Cultural Revolution, then swiftly transitioning to the contemporary era, where a series of prominent physicists are mysteriously taking their own lives.

The tragic deaths depicted in the show could be linked to various peculiar occurrences. Particle accelerator experiments worldwide abruptly reveal decades of research to be erroneous. Exceptional scientific intellects receive enigmatic futuristic headsets, inviting them to participate in an extraordinarily lifelike virtual reality game, of unknown origin. Furthermore, one evening, all the stars in the sky begin flickering intermittently.

The indications point towards the involvement of a sophisticated force, far from the friendly E.T. archetype. What commences as a detective investigation, led by the dishevelled intelligence agent Clarence Da Shi (Benedict Wong), evolves into an impending clash between civilizations. Initially, the motives of the aliens and their potential actions remain uncertain. However, as Clarence discerns, "Usually when people with more advanced technology encounter people with more primitive technology, it doesn't work out well for the primitives."

The primary storyline of the first season closely mirrors Liu's original narrative. However, notable alterations are evident in the arrangement of events and settings. Liu's trilogy, predominantly centred on Chinese characters and steeped in Chinese historical and political contexts, has been adapted by Benioff, Weiss, and Woo to encompass a more global perspective. A significant portion of the action has been relocated to London, featuring a diverse cast representing multiple ethnicities.

Additionally, they've infused Liu's intricate scientific concepts with a touch of humanity. While Liu excels as a novelist exploring speculative ideas, his characters sometimes feel more like entities from textbook scenarios. In the series, the inclusion of some lighthearted banter serves to offset the weight of the scientific discourse, making it more accessible than a straightforward Physics 101 lesson.

The casting of the series was pretty spot on as well. Wong injects vitality into his character, a typically tough private investigator. Liam Cunningham (known for his role as Davos Seaworth in Game of Thrones) shines as Thomas Wade, a clever and outspoken intelligence operative, while Rosalind Chao impresses as Ye Wenjie, an astrophysicist whose traumatic past during the Cultural Revolution prompts her to reevaluate her loyalty to humanity. Additionally, Zine Tseng delivers an outstanding performance as the young Ye.

The decision to rearrange and consolidate characters from Liu's trilogy into a group of five attractive Oxford-educated prodigies, who play pivotal roles in driving the narrative forward, is both curious and understandable. Among them are Jin Cheng (portrayed by Jess Hong), a determined physicist with personal connections to the case of the deceased scientists; Auggie Salazar (played by Eiza González), an idealistic researcher in nanofibers; Saul Durand (portrayed by Jovan Adepo), a talented yet disillusioned research assistant; Will Downing (played by Alex Sharp), a kind-hearted educator harbouring feelings for Jin; and Jack Rooney (portrayed by John Bradley of 'Game of Thrones'), a scientist turned entrepreneur in the snack food industry, providing much of the comic relief.

Even in its darkest times, '3 Body Problem' maintains a thread of technological optimism, suggesting that despite its cruelty, the physical universe remains understandable. However, the same cannot be said for its inhabitants. As humanity races to preserve itself, a crucial question arises: is humanity deserving of salvation? A faction of alien sympathisers, spearheaded by a billionaire environmentalist (played by Jonathan Pryce), concludes that Earth could benefit from external intervention on a cosmic scale.

