'Aral', starring Pritam and Nawshaba, releases on Chorki today

&#039;Aral&#039;, starring Pritam and Nawshaba, releases on Chorki today

'Aral', a Chorki flick starring Pritam Hasan and Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, will be released today at 8 PM. 

Directed by Nazmul Naveen, the film's story revolves around a local mosque's muezzin named Siddique (Pritam) from Manpura. He discovers a woman's dead body in his room early in the morning. He worries about what would happen if the villagers find out about the body. 

Pritam and Nawshaba star as the protagonists.

"I don't like traditional characters and always try to do something new. I enjoy a challenge. Aral has a very unique story," said Pritam. "I sat with the team several times to achieve my look in the film. After cutting off my mustache, my entire appearance changed. I had to change my entire body language for the role. That was not easy for me." 

Nawshaba said to The Business Standard, "The story is about facing our own conscience. Many types of human stories are told in it; it is a story of self-reflection." 

"When we hear or watch psychological stories, we think of them in the context of a city only. But this story is set in a rural setting. I have tried to bring out the characters that are rarely shown in our society," said Naveen.

