Brac organises festival, competition in Rohingya camp on World Refugee Day

Development organisation Brac organised several programmes, including henna festival and drawing competition, in the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar on the occasion of the World Refugee Day 2021 on Sunday.

Community members, young boys and girls took part in the events arranged by the Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of Brac, reads a press release.

Community group members of community-based protection of Brac held a drawing competition and a henna festival at Camp-4 extension of Rohingya Shelter Centre in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

Community group volunteers celebrated the occasion by making different designs of henna (mehedi) on other's hands.

An open discussion and awareness session was held at Camp-21 in Ukhiya where Abu Md Nurul Huda, assistant community-based protection officer of UNHCR, was present.

Meanwhile, UNHCR organised an exhibition showing the hand-made goods of Rohingyas, who are volunteers of Community-Based Protection of Brac.

The theme of this year's World Refugee Day is 'Together we heal, learn and shine'.