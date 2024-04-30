Khulna city sets sail on climate resilience journey with four-year project

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 08:43 pm

Related News

Khulna city sets sail on climate resilience journey with four-year project

Khulna City Corporation will lead this four-year project, which is funded by USAID, with BRAC serving as a partner organisation

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 08:43 pm
The project was inaugurated through the signing of an agreement among the three entities at the Khulna City Corporation Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday (30 April).
The project was inaugurated through the signing of an agreement among the three entities at the Khulna City Corporation Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday (30 April).

The Asia Resilient Cities (ARC) project has kicked off in Khulna to enhance its resilience to climate change. This initiative will introduce five key measures to improve livability in the city.

Khulna City Corporation will lead this four-year project, which is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), with BRAC serving as a partner organisation.

The project was inaugurated through the signing of an agreement among the three entities at the Khulna City Corporation Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday (30 April).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Following the agreement signing, Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque expressed concerns about the city's vulnerability to climate change, particularly affecting over 400,000 residents living in low-income settlements. 

He urged both governmental and non-governmental organisations to collaborate in making the city more habitable for its residents, focusing on modernisation for future generations.

Belay Mengistu, director of Population, Health, and Nutrition at USAID-Bangladesh, expressed pride in supporting Khulna city's sustainability efforts. 

He emphasised the importance of enhancing infrastructure and quality of life for the city's residents to address climate change challenges and contribute to the country's goal of becoming a middle-income nation.

Md Liakath Ali, programme director of Urban Development and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management at BRAC, stressed the pivotal role of Khulna City Corporation in regulating the city's temperature. 

The project will focus on five key areas, including improving infrastructure and social services, promoting sustainable management of natural resources, addressing waterlogging, water scarcity, and pollution, fostering leadership and good governance, and enhancing public awareness and responsibility for sustainable development.

Khulna / BRAC / Climate Resilience / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

12h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

1h | Videos
Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

4h | Videos
Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

6h | Videos
Why independent directors do not safeguard interests of depositors

Why independent directors do not safeguard interests of depositors

2h | Videos