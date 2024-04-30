Khulna city sets sail on climate resilience journey with four-year project

The project was inaugurated through the signing of an agreement among the three entities at the Khulna City Corporation Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday (30 April).

The Asia Resilient Cities (ARC) project has kicked off in Khulna to enhance its resilience to climate change. This initiative will introduce five key measures to improve livability in the city.

Khulna City Corporation will lead this four-year project, which is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), with BRAC serving as a partner organisation.

Following the agreement signing, Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque expressed concerns about the city's vulnerability to climate change, particularly affecting over 400,000 residents living in low-income settlements.

He urged both governmental and non-governmental organisations to collaborate in making the city more habitable for its residents, focusing on modernisation for future generations.

Belay Mengistu, director of Population, Health, and Nutrition at USAID-Bangladesh, expressed pride in supporting Khulna city's sustainability efforts.

He emphasised the importance of enhancing infrastructure and quality of life for the city's residents to address climate change challenges and contribute to the country's goal of becoming a middle-income nation.

Md Liakath Ali, programme director of Urban Development and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management at BRAC, stressed the pivotal role of Khulna City Corporation in regulating the city's temperature.

The project will focus on five key areas, including improving infrastructure and social services, promoting sustainable management of natural resources, addressing waterlogging, water scarcity, and pollution, fostering leadership and good governance, and enhancing public awareness and responsibility for sustainable development.