Brac holds two-day celebration of youthfulness

Amidst workshops on career management, negotiation skills, art therapy, and various other topics, the two-day-long Carnival of Change 2024, organised by BRAC 'Amra Notun Network', concluded today.

The focus of today's event was on 'Inspiring the Youth', reads a press release.

BRAC Youth Platform (BYP) organised this event in BRAC CDM, Savar on Sunday (28 April), marked the conclusion of this two-day festival.

The young changemakers of 'Amra Notun Network' had the opportunity to participate in workshops on six topics alongside development workers, youth activists, and mental health professionals.

At the end of the workshops, a TED Talk-style discussion ensued with young changemakers and cartoonist and youth activist Morshed Mishu. As a representative of change, Morshed Mishu encouraged the young people to take the lead in solving social problems.

The TED Talk delved into various initiatives of changemakers aimed at bringing transformative changes across various strata of society, identifying obstacles in their work, and brainstorming solutions.

In a World Café-style discussion titled 'Current Climate Crisis', changemakers deliberated various climate-related issues.

The session was participated by Dr. M. Liakath Ali, Director of BRAC's Climate Change Programme (CCP), Urban Development Programme (UDP), and Disaster Risk Management Programme (DRMP); Sankalita Shome, Chief Co-ordinator, Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance (BSA) hosted by BRAC; Shamim Ahmed Mridha, Founder and CEO, Eco-Network Global; Tawhida Shiopa, Founder and CEO, Moner Bondhu; Jahnnabi Rahman, CEO and Co-Founder, Relaxy; Murad Ansari, MD and CEO, Psycure; Sadia Jahan Rothi, Board Director, Eco-Network Global; Mehran Khan, Head of BRAC Youth Platform (BYP); and Detepriya Roy Chowdhury, Senior Manager, Strategy and Communications, BYP.

In the final part of the second day, the changemakers participated in a panel discussion titled 'Youth and the Future of Bangladesh', with panelists including social media influencer Arif Jebtik and Dr. Erum Mariam, Executive Director, BRAC Institute of Educational Development (BIED).

The discussion was moderated by Md. Shariful Islam Hasan, Associate Director of BRAC Migration Programme and Youth Platform, who elucidated on how the Amra Notun Network training programme initiated by BYP could influence the mindset of future generations and current youth.