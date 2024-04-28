Brac holds two-day celebration of youthfulness

Corporates

Press Release
28 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 10:26 pm

Related News

Brac holds two-day celebration of youthfulness

Press Release
28 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 10:26 pm
Brac holds two-day celebration of youthfulness

Amidst workshops on career management, negotiation skills, art therapy, and various other topics, the two-day-long Carnival of Change 2024, organised by BRAC 'Amra Notun Network', concluded today. 

The focus of today's event was on 'Inspiring the Youth', reads a press release.

BRAC Youth Platform (BYP) organised this event in BRAC CDM, Savar on Sunday (28 April), marked the conclusion of this two-day festival.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The young changemakers of 'Amra Notun Network' had the opportunity to participate in workshops on six topics alongside development workers, youth activists, and mental health professionals.

At the end of the workshops, a TED Talk-style discussion ensued with young changemakers and cartoonist and youth activist Morshed Mishu. As a representative of change, Morshed Mishu encouraged the young people to take the lead in solving social problems.

The TED Talk delved into various initiatives of changemakers aimed at bringing transformative changes across various strata of society, identifying obstacles in their work, and brainstorming solutions.

In a World Café-style discussion titled 'Current Climate Crisis', changemakers deliberated various climate-related issues. 

The session was participated by Dr. M. Liakath Ali, Director of BRAC's Climate Change Programme (CCP), Urban Development Programme (UDP), and Disaster Risk Management Programme (DRMP); Sankalita Shome, Chief Co-ordinator, Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance (BSA) hosted by BRAC; Shamim Ahmed Mridha, Founder and CEO, Eco-Network Global; Tawhida Shiopa, Founder and CEO, Moner Bondhu; Jahnnabi Rahman, CEO and Co-Founder, Relaxy; Murad Ansari, MD and CEO, Psycure; Sadia Jahan Rothi, Board Director, Eco-Network Global; Mehran Khan, Head of BRAC Youth Platform (BYP); and Detepriya Roy Chowdhury, Senior Manager, Strategy and Communications, BYP.

In the final part of the second day, the changemakers participated in a panel discussion titled 'Youth and the Future of Bangladesh', with panelists including social media influencer Arif Jebtik and Dr. Erum Mariam, Executive Director, BRAC Institute of Educational Development (BIED). 

The discussion was moderated by Md. Shariful Islam Hasan, Associate Director of BRAC Migration Programme and Youth Platform, who elucidated on how the Amra Notun Network training programme initiated by BYP could influence the mindset of future generations and current youth.

BRAC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

6h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

13h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

14h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

2h | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

3h | Videos
What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

1h | Videos
Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

5h | Videos