Bolstering disaster preparedness essential for building smart Bangladesh

Despite a significant reduction in the mortality rate due to disasters, the loss of properties and livelihoods remains substantial.

To sustain the ongoing development momentum of the country and to realize the vision of building a Smart Bangladesh, it is imperative to further strengthen disaster preparedness at all levels and mitigate the damages caused by climate change and increasing disasters.

Stakeholders emphasized the need for collaborative and coordinated efforts between the government and non- governmental sectors to achieve these goals.

This resolution came up at a roundtable discussion on disaster preparedness titled, "Fighting in Disaster Preparedness, Building a Smart Sonar Bangla".

On the observance of National Disaster Preparedness Day 2024, the BRAC Disaster Risk Management Programme (DRMP) organized a round table discussion on the overall progress, challenges, and future actions of Bangladesh in disaster preparedness.

The event was held on Monday, 11 March 2024, at the BRAC Centre in Dhaka.

The roundtable event was chaired by KAM.

Morshed, Senior Director, BRAC. Md. Kamrul Hassan ndc, Secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) and Md. Mijanur Rahman, Director General, Department of Disaster Management present the event as the chief guest and special guest respectively. Various stakeholders, including officials from relevant government agencies, experts, professionals, representatives from various UN agencies, and national and international NGOs, academia, researchers, and journalists, attended the event. The event was moderated by Naznin Munni, Assignment Editor, DBC News.

Key recommendations

• Long-term preparedness, wider public awareness and enforcement of building regulations should be ensured to deal with earthquake and human-induced disasters.

• Technological advancement and data-driven approaches should be adopted to effectively address the evolving challenges posed by natural disasters and climate change.

• Investment in the development of skilled professionals should be considered to enhance our capacity to forecast disasters well in advance.

• Early warning systems should be tailored to local languages for universal comprehension, accompanied by area-specific ranges and buffer zones to ensure effective disaster preparedness.

• Risk transfer mechanism including crop and livestock insurance, disaster bonds, etc. should be introduced to mitigate post-disaster recovery-related financial burdens.

• Active engagement and meaningful participation of women and individuals with special needs in local disaster management committees should be ensured to address gender-related issues and integrate diverse perspectives into decision-making processes.

• Collaboration and coordination among government and supporting organizations should be strengthen for effective disaster preparedness and response.

• The "whole-of-society" approach including distribution of responsibilities for all stakeholders and their accountability should be ensured to maximize effectiveness in disaster preparedness.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

MD. LIAKATH ALI, PHD

DIRECTOR

DISASTER RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME, CLIMATE CHANGE PROGRAMME, AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME, BRAC

Md. Liakath Ali presented the keynote paper in the program highlighting the overall progress of Bangladesh in disaster preparedness, the Government's success, existing challenges, and initiatives by BRAC to enhance community awareness and preparedness in disaster-prone areas through innovative solutions. Based on these topics, the speakers presented their important remarks and recommendations.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

MD KAMRUL HASAN, NDC

SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT AND RELIEF

We have to deal with all kinds of natural disasters. But human-induced disasters, like fire in cities are unpredictable. So, in these cases we need a long-term preparedness. There are regulations which need to be followed, and we need to take an immediate action to enforce these regulations.

Our buildings are highly vulnerable to earthquakes, and retrofitting is required for the buildings which have already been built. But retrofitting is expensive, which might go beyond our effort. We may need to demolish the old buildings and rebuilt. Besides, people should be made aware. And it is not possible for the government to do it alone, all the supporting organizations should come forward.

Many panelists here shed light that fewer people come to our shelters during cyclones. This is one aspect. It is also true that we are not sheltering people who are living in unsafe places. From 1997 to 2023, we have provided safe houses to 819,607 families. Now if people in the coastal area live in a safe house, they will not go to the shelter. This is why fewer people are going to shelters. Besides, many do not want to go to shelters because of the security risk of their belongings in the house. But we are working to provide security as well.

We are happy that not a single person lost their life in the cyclone "Mocha" that happened on 14 May last year. Later on, when we were sharing this information at the UN's mid-term review of Sendai Framework on May 18, where heads of state and government and ministers of various countries were present, all the attendees applauded and congratulated us. It is a great achievement for the country.

Regarding women's accessibility, we are making the shelters women and children friendly. We are making provision for a breastfeeding corner at shelters as well. Because of the increased accessibility of women now, the ratio of female to male deaths has decreased. In the 1970 Bhola cyclone, the female-male death ratio was 14:1. In 1991, it went down to 5:1, then in 2017 it went down to 2:1. Finally the ratio came down to 1:1 in 2020. That means it's equal now. Besides, shelter has been made convenient for those with disabilities. For them, we are keeping provision for ramps in shelters. That is why the natural disaster management in our country has achieved considerable success.

A large number of people are dying in lightning. We have to think about this now. Many are fearing an earthquake in the country. But our last major earthquake was in 1897, and there were no major earthquakes after that. So far, no technology has been discovered to give early warning of earthquakes. Earlier it was said that a warning can be given before 10 seconds. Now it can be given 40 seconds earlier.

For natural disaster management, our country has achieved considerable success. We need to strengthen our preparedness and response capacity to manage earthquake and other human-induced disasters. And collaboration among government and supporting organizations is essential for effective disaster preparedness and response.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

MD MIJANUR RAHMAN

DIRECTOR GENERAL

DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT

Bangladesh is the champion in disaster management as life loss has come to zero. Presently, not only our designated shelter, but also the schools, colleges and even Madjid are resilient buildings. Besides, corporation buildings, private buildings, and other infrastructures in the country has become more resilient than before. As a result, the opportunity to take shelter during cyclone is now unlimited in the country. However, our population density is very high and this exposes the disaster which accelerates the vulnerability.

There are disaster management committees at district, upazila and union level. We update list of these committees every year to make them more vibrant and activated. The people of South Bengal are much more aware of disaster preparedness, but North Bengal people especially women are still behind as their active participation is comparatively less. We have a program underway to enhance it.

But overall, the people of Bangladesh are now so smart and so aware about the preparedness and face the disaster. They know what to do during a disaster. That is why, it has been possible to reduce the death rate in disasters.

Now we should think about urban disaster. Earthquakes are totally different. Even a well-equipped and well-prepared country like Japan also has to suffer. The large countries can declare the damaged cities or areas abandoned in case of earthquakes. But we don't have that much of space. So, we have to think about this from now on. We are preparing volunteers. But if all the volunteers, who live in Dhaka, are affected by the earthquake, then how will they recover? As a solution, building capacity and emergency response in the periphery of Dhaka. We have provided equipment to our armed forces division and fire services, and will provide more. But if we do not build such a well-trained pocket, then Dhaka may fall at great risk.

We know how much capacity we have. In the Rana Plaza incident in 2013, it took about a month to remove the debris of that one building by deploying all the resources. So far, we have not been able to start a system like power shutdown or gas line shutdown in case of fire in Dhaka city. If we don't address these risks now, the city of Dhaka will be like a fire pit.

Many will say what the government does, but it is not the government's work alone. The building code states that every building shall have a water hydrant. But how many buildings have these? Further there are no open water bodies in Dhaka.

Overall, emphasizing public awareness and infrastructure compliance with building codes are crucial steps towards fostering a culture of preparedness and reducing reliance on relief efforts in the face of disasters.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

AHMADUL HAQUE

DIRECTOR (ADMIN)

CYCLONE PREPAREDNESS PROGRAMME (CPP)

Regarding the cyclone early warning for all, we have already analyzed our gaps and set up the priorities. Our main problems are in interdepartmental information sharing, comprehensibility, and perception. Till now our cyclone forecast and warning surrounds saving human lives. Recently we have taken initiative to include livelihood as well as loss and damages. This was a weakness for us which is now coming up as a strength.

We acknowledge, we could not disseminate the cyclone warning message in understandable language for all. Also, in terms of gender and disability issues, we still have a shortfall in warning message. So, our work is running to include them with giving priority. Our problem is that along with the early warning, there are some physical symptoms of local weather. When the symptoms match with our assumption, our duty becomes easier. But for climate change, at the very last moment the cyclone picks up speed, resulting in rapid passage. But before that it shows no symptoms. However, we are now fine tuning to fix everything.

As part of modernization efforts, Bangladesh has launched the 'Smart Disaster Risk Management Platform', featuring nine pillars focusing on different indicators to bolster disaster preparedness and response capabilities. This ongoing modernization initiative aims to leverage technology and data-driven approaches to effectively address the evolving challenges posed by natural disasters and climate change, ensuring a more resilient and responsive disaster management framework for the nation.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

DR FATIMA AKTER

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AND CHAIRPERSON

DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA

We first need to know specific type of preparedness required for different disasters. This sector needs skilled people. And for this, more training, more mentoring and knowledge sharing is needed. This needs a skilled workforce equipped with the necessary expertise. To achieve this, there is a pressing need for increased training, mentoring, and knowledge-sharing initiatives within the sector. By investing in the development of skilled professionals, we can enhance our capacity to effectively respond to various types of disasters.

We are working with different climate models. But these models have been developed in different countries in line with their own environment. To maximize their utility in our context, it is essential to have a proficient team of programmers and adequate resources. By harnessing these capabilities, we can improve our ability to forecast disasters well in advance.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

SARDER UDOY RAIHAN

EXECUTIVE ENGINEER (CC)

FLOOD FORECASTING AND WARNING CENTER (FFWC)

Since our forecast surrounds water level, the gauge is situated in the key points of the rivers. Currently we are able to provide specific flood forecasts 5 days earlier. We can also provide 10 days earlier water level as well as 15 days earlier the estimated water current forecasts.

Our current flood warnings primarily target national and district levels. But the demand for downscaling to upazila and union levels is recognized as timely yet challenging. So, the observation has to increase in key points in the rivers in upazila level. Also need to install land gauges.

Our work to improve the system and installing land gauge is underway under a project in Kurigram, Gaibandha and Jamalpur. Besides, the disaster management department is planning to install such land gauges as a pilot basis.

Currently anyone can hear the flood warning through interactive voice response by calling 1090. Government also made the number toll free. Meanwhile, we inked a MoU with Google. The search engine will circulate area-based flood warning through push notifications. In that case the user has to be connected to the internet. But those who are out of internet service or do not have any smartphone, will get the warning by SMS at different stages of water level.

A program on Early Action Protocol is currently underway, particularly as the likelihood of climate change-related disasters, such as flash floods, continues to increase. Flash floods are indeed becoming more frequent and severe, posing significant challenges to communities. Conserving the issues, we are more focused on improving services.

By expanding observation networks, installing land gauges, and enhancing technology partnerships, Bangladesh is taking proactive steps to improve its disaster preparedness and response capabilities, ensuring timely and effective warnings for communities at risk of flooding.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

MD SHAMEEM HASSAN BHUIYAN

METEOROLOGIST

BANGLADESH METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT (BMD)

The year 2023 witnessed a notable El Niño event, which notably raised sea surface temperatures and moisture levels in the Bay of Bengal, providing conducive conditions for cyclone formation over Bangladesh. This underscores the critical role of early warning systems in disaster management, particularly in tropical areas like Bangladesh. If we consider the whole disaster management a race, then the early warning will be the first lap. If there is any mistake here, then mistakes will exist in all other plans.

The more observations there are, the more accurate the forecast will be. The more you can invest here, the better this observation will be. We rely on global models generated by developed countries, utilizing advanced technologies like supercomputers, as guidelines for forecasting. However, we have some challenges in developing accurate forecast models, particularly for cyclone tracking, due to the scarcity of available data and technological limitations. There are some slow onset disasters like cyclones. In these cases, we get a chance of 4-5 days to monitor. But few have quick onset disasters like landslides, lightning, tornadoes etc. In these cases, there are challenges to forecast and more challenges is to disseminate the early warning.

The Government of Bangladesh has made significant investments in early warning infrastructure over the past decade, increasing the number of observatories, radars, and satellite receiving ground stations. We are actively working to develop sector-specific and feedback-responsive forecasting systems to enhance early warning capabilities. We seek to participate in global meteorological initiatives like the Systematic Observation Financing Facility (SOFF) to improve data sharing and enhance forecasting capabilities on an international scale.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

PRASENJIT CHAKMA

ASSISTANT RESIDENT REPRESENTATIVE

UNDP

After any disaster we got some immediate humanitarian funding. But, after that it became hard to get funding for recovery support as many other issues appeared. Addressing this challenge is crucial for effective disaster response and recovery efforts. One approach involves seeking additional grant funding from bilateral organizations to augment available resources. But sometimes we see that the funds have been reallocated, meaning, cutting a fund from one project and providing it to another project, without increasing the total funding.

Recovery of infrastructure damage in the disaster may be made through the multilateral bank's fund. And financial risk transfer can be done through insurance to mitigate the economic impact of disasters. Despite challenges in the insurance sector in Bangladesh, efforts can be made to expand coverage to include insurance for crops and livestock, and organizations like BRAC demonstrating successful implementation in this area.

The issuance of disaster bonds presents another avenue for financing recovery efforts, with potential for involvement from the private sector. Incentives and tax rebates can be provided by the government to encourage private sector investment in disaster management initiatives, bolstering overall resilience to disasters.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

DILRUBA HAIDER

PROGRAMME SPECIALIST, DRR/CCA/

HUMANITARIAN ACTIONS

UN WOMEN

The inadequate provision of gender-friendly facilities in cyclone shelters, such as the absence of separate bathrooms for women, remains a pressing issue in disaster management efforts. It's crucial to prioritize the needs of women and individuals with special requirements when planning and designing shelters, ensuring that these facilities are not only accessible but also sensitive to gender-specific concerns. And accordingly, it will be implemented and have to be monitored properly. There is an international gender action plan and I request the concerned authority to adopt it.

There is a need to revitalize Disaster Management Committees at all levels, particularly within local communities, to ensure their active engagement and effectiveness in addressing gender-related issues and integrating diverse perspectives into decision-making processes. To enhance the role of women in local disaster management committees, it's essential to create opportunities for their meaningful participation and leadership. Strengthening the representation of women in these committees can help address the gender gap in disaster management policies and practices, leading to more inclusive and effective approaches to disaster preparedness and response.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

REAZ AHMAD

EXECUTIVE EDITOR

DHAKA TRIBUNE

In between 1971 and 2015, six significant and higher magnitude floods were recorded in Bangladesh. And from 2015 to 2023, another six higher magnitude floods occurred, indicating a rising trend in both the frequency and intensity of flooding events. According to data from the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), when approximately one-fifth of the total cultivable land is inundated by floodwaters, it is classified as a higher magnitude flood, posing a serious threat to national food security. Therefore, we need an urgent focus on long-term disaster preparedness in the country.

Experts have warned of the potential for a major earthquake in Bangladesh. So, the authorities need to develop comprehensive plans and strategies to enhance preparedness for earthquake as well. Leveraging the power of the media can significantly contribute to building widespread public awareness and preparedness. By effectively utilizing media platforms, authorities can disseminate crucial information and educate the population on disaster risks, mitigation measures, and emergency response protocols, thereby fostering a more resilient society capable of responding effectively to various types of disasters.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Md Mostak Hussain

DIRECTOR

HUMANITARIAN, SAVE THE CHILDREN

For disaster management, adopting technologies is crucial. Bangladesh is the role model in disaster management, but we are not role models in earthquake management. But we have to reach that level on that ground too. If a 7-7.5 magnitude earthquake occurs in Bangladesh, the aftermath is beyond description. A big disaster will happen in communication system. Because the communication network will be collapsed. So, a technological shift is needed to ensure communication networks then. Social media also can be used for communication.

We must establish an auto-power-shutdown mechanism for electricity and gas network. Because, around the world, more people die in fires and electrocution after disasters than in earthquakes. If there is an earthquake in Dhaka, more people will die due to fire than falling under the rubble.

Drawing inspiration from successful implementations in countries like Japan, we can leverage existing technological solutions to enhance disaster preparedness and response, particularly in managing earthquakes.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Brojo Gopal Saha

DEPUTY DIRECTOR

CENTER FOR DISABILITY IN DEVELOPMENT

The Dhaka declaration emphasizes the importance of disability inclusion in national initiatives, particularly highlighted in the National Action Plan and the Standing Order on Disasters (SOD). A Disability Inclusive Disaster Risk Management Task Force has been established by MoDMR to ensure the integration of disability considerations in disaster management efforts. However, while a twin-track approach is outlined in the SOD, practice remains a challenge, with varying levels of disability inclusion.

However, different pictures come up where there is involvement of a disability specific organization. But pictures of all places are not the same. The challenge is the lack of capacity of persons with disabilities to understanding and effectively participate in disaster management committees. Efforts are underway to identify the right disable people and provide them with the necessary training to enhance their engagement and contribution to decision-making processes.

Despite these initiatives, significant gaps persist in both planning and implementation, as highlighted by a recent global survey conducted by UNDRR. The survey revealed that 84% disabled individuals in Bangladesh lack personal disaster preparedness plans and are not actively involved in community-based disaster risk reduction and decision-making processes. While there is a desire among disabled persons to participate, the absence of disaggregated data and inadequate tracking mechanisms further exacerbates these challenges. To address these issues, there is a need for targeted capacity-building initiatives and investments in training programs for disabled individuals. Additionally, enhancing early warning systems to include audio and visual components could improve accessibility and comprehensibility of the warning messages to all segments of the population.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

KAM MORSHED

SENIOR DIRECTOR

BRAC

In disaster management, Bangladesh is a role model, but there are three challenges. First, climate change is really a big reason for disasters becoming more frequent and more intense. Second reason is Urbanization, and third is infrastructure development.

Earlier our discussion was centered on saving lives, but the current focus has shifted towards gender equality.

Today's dialogue highlighted three key areas. First is risk reduction. We have introduced crop insurance, where we are getting good responses. This year it will expand further. Besides, we are starting life insurance from this year. If we can do it right and it spreads, it may change the game. Second thing that came up was inter-disciplinary action. And the third one is the "whole-of-society" approach, where distribution of specific roles and responsibilities for all participating organizations and their accountability has to be ensured to get better output and maximize effectiveness.