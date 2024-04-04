'Climate-resilient houses crucial against cyclones and natural disasters in coastal Bangladesh'

Climate experts have advocated for the adoption of "climate-resilient houses" as a crucial strategy for mitigating the damage inflicted by cyclones and climate change induced natural calamities.

Under the NDC Action Project of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), a roundtable discussion titled "Climate Resilient Housing in Coastal Bangladesh and Ambitious Actions Towards NDCs," was organised by BRAC.

During the event, experts addressed that the climate resilient houses by BRAC offer a more cost-effective solutions compared to large-scale cyclone centres.

Speakers at the event underscored that climate-resilient houses are specifically tailored to meet the needs of vulnerable populations in coastal areas.

They highlighted scaling up these houses which serve as both permanent residences for families and community shelters during natural disasters, thereby ensuring year-round functionality and resilience.

Moderated by Naznin Munni, here are the key highlights of the discussion:

Nahim Razzaq

MP, Bangladesh Parliament; member, Parliamentary Standing Committee, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and convenor, Climate Parliament Bangladesh

We have been able to significantly reduce the death and damage caused by natural calamities over the past few years. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we have nearly eliminated deaths due to natural disasters. The present government has provided safe shelter to the people of the coastal areas through various projects including the Ashrayan Project, Mujib Kella, and so on.

Now, if we can start scaling up climate-resilient houses in communities of the coastal belt, we can further reduce the damage caused by climate induced natural disaster. The BRAC's Climate Resilient House can serve as a standard model for this initiative. Through this house, the resilience of the vulnerable population will significantly increase.

S M Toufiqul Huq Sowrov

Joint Director, Green Banking Monitoring Section, Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank

In the areas where houses have been constructed, refinancing has not yet been arranged, despite banks having already allocated funds for shelter projects. If the houses can be included within the shelter project while adapting to climate change scenarios and a refinancing process could be implemented, financing these projects would become more manageable.

Insurance companies can collaborate with banks to facilitate the construction of these houses. Substantial financing is crucial for individuals affected by natural disasters on the coast. Additionally, small loan facilities should be made available to support this initiative.

Dr Md Golam Mahabub Sarwar

National Programme Coordinator, NDC Action Project Bangladesh, UNEP

The NDC Action Project is a global project and currently being implemented across 10 countries, including Bangladesh. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) is the country focal point for NDC Action Project in Bangladesh while United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre (UNEP-CCC) are jointly providing the technical and expert support.

Md Liakath Ali, PhD

Director, Climate Change Programme (CCP), Urban Development Programme (UDP), Disaster Risk Management Programme (DRMP), BRAC

A climate-resilient house (CRH) is especially designed for vulnerable populations in order to respond to cyclonic disaster and long-term changes resulting from climate change. These houses are capable of withstanding climatic shocks without deformation. Consideration of area specific wind speed with an elevated plinth for tidal surge and sea level rise, the resilient house features separate rooms for women and children to take shelter, during cyclones.

When we commenced the construction, we meticulously considered various factors to identify deserving recipients. We targeted those who are marginalized and does not have resources to build a house but have suitable land and legal and proper documents available. Additionally, we prioritized individuals who would willingly provide shelter to their neighbors during times of disaster and volunteer to bear the maintenance cost of the house. Subsequently, we proceeded with the housing project after receiving confirmation from them.

As climate impacts continue to accelerate, we need to focus on scaling up resilient housing in coastal regions. The housing can be built much more quickly and are cost-effective. We have engaged in discussions with several private organizations, and some have expressed willingness to construct theses houses with us. Among them, BRAC Bank and other donors have shown interest to build around 90 climate resilient house.

Additionally, if any affluent individual or company expresses interest in building such house based on BRAC model, we will offer them technical support and assistance with the design process.

Dr Fazle Rabbi Sadeque Ahmed

Deputy Managing Director, Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF)

We need different models to cater to various demographics. Plans should be devised to provide affordable housing options for those compelled to reside on the coast. In this scenario, each family may require a unique design tailored to their specific needs, as everyone's requirements vary and the housing designs should reflect their needs.

It is imperative to ensure the use of resilient materials in constructing these houses. BRAC can introduce these models to the community, and people are likely to show interest because understanding the needs of coastal residents will encourage them to embrace these model houses.

Resilience needs to be integrated into the coastal landscape. A resilient home can serve as a source of income, and we can thrive through this initiative. Additionally, the government can undertake broad-scale projects stemming from these initiatives.

Dr Apurba K Poddar

Associate Professor, Department of Architecture, BUET

BRAC's climate-resilient houses are designed to withstand storm surges and winds of up to 250 km/h, considering the forecast of climate disaster. Integrating climate-resilient building materials, particularly green climate-resilient materials, can enhance the safety and effectiveness of these houses.

Dharitri Kumar Sarkar

Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)

We are implementing various adaptation projects through the execution of diverse plans, with a particular focus on providing shelter for people in coastal areas. These houses will not only function as residences but also serve as shelters during calamities, allowing neighboring residents to seek refuge.

The government, along with various NGOs, can construct these houses through collaborative project. If these designs can be promoted among the communities in these areas, many individuals may choose to build such houses at their own expense. Both domestic and foreign development organisations have a key role to play in this endeavor.

Professor (retired) Dr Shahnaz Huq Hussain

Former Dean, Department of Geography and Environment, University of Dhaka

Women are often reluctant to seek refuge in cyclone shelters during natural disasters, as they typically leave their homes at the last moment, prioritising their privacy over the life-threatening danger associated with cyclones. BRAC's climate resilient houses offer a solution that can provide greater protection for women.

Furthermore, it is essential to consider guaranteeing access to toilets during storms and floods, which is particularly important for women. Therefore, ensuring the inclusion of dedicated rooms for women in these houses cum mini cyclone shelter designs have been really praiseworthy. Additionally, the shelves added in the kitchen considering the convenience of the women of the family would help them to store dry food during the emergency.

Rabindranath Barman

Former Additional Secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR), Project Lead, NDC Action Project Bangladesh, BRAC

We have several national programmes in place. Despite having around 5,000 shelters, they are insufficient to accommodate all the people in need. Due to resource constraints, we have reduced the number of shelter projects from over 300 to 120.

Cyclone shelters should be strategically located and uniformly distributed in disaster-prone areas, taking into account the needs of surrounding communities. BRAC houses are more effective in safeguarding lives and livelihoods.

Abu Sadat Moniruzzaman Khan

Programme Head, Climate Change Programme (CCP), BRAC

BRAC Climate Change Programme has a history of building 35 Climate Resilient Houses in the four coastal districts of Bangladesh including Barguna, Satkhira, Bhola and Patuakhali and two more houses are under piloting in Mongla and Moheshkhali as part of the NDC (Nationally Determined Contributions) Action Project in Bangladesh. These houses are built for one family; but double as a mini cyclone shelter during cyclones sheltering 35-40 people; relatives and neighbours. The fact that people do not have to travel kilometers through unelevated and undulating roads leaving their livestock amidst of cyclones while the assurance to the sense of safety, security and comfort make these houses special from other shelter projects.

However, it is not feasible for BRAC alone to provide housing for all coastal residents, emphasising the importance of a comprehensive government plan. By constructing climate-resilient houses instead of large-scale cyclone shelters, significant reductions in damage from natural disasters, including cyclones, can be achieved. With the price of one cyclone shelter, climate resilient housing helps fortify and concurrently uplift the living conditions of a larger number of the most vulnerable communities.

Dr Ainun Nishat

Professor Emeritus, Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research (C3ER), Project Advisor, NDC Action Project Bangladesh, BRAC

The very first cyclone shelters that were established in the country from 1956 to 1958, none of those can be found now due to unsuitable designs. These shelters were designed by various foreign consulting firms and did not meet our local needs. Shelters must be tailored to suit our country's specific requirements.

Our past experience shows that many people are reluctant to seek shelter in designated areas during disasters. Therefore, if climate-resilient houses, following the BRAC's model, can be built in every area, surrounding communities will be more inclined to take shelter in these houses. Assistance should be provided to economically disadvantaged individuals to construct these houses, although it should not be entirely free of cost. Instead, families should have a stake in the construction, even

if it's minimal.

Those who can afford it in coastal areas should be encouraged to build houses based on the BRAC model, incorporating climate-resilient design elements according to their preferences. In this regard, they can receive support through loans from BRAC.

We must consider several factors when constructing shelter houses in our country. Shelters should not be built along rivers in areas prone to river erosion. Additionally, in cyclone-prone areas, the direction of wind flow and the elevation of land in flood-affected regions should be taken into account. Ownership of these houses or shelters should be confirmed

promptly.

When constructing climate-resilient houses, an initial assessment should determine the number of houses required in each area and their specifications. Villagers should be aware of the fact that climate resilient housing comes with a lot of benefits for the coastal community to ensure their safety, comfort as well as to bring them out of the vicious cycle of poverty associated with the climatic disasters. Wealthier families should be incentivized to construct

these houses.

Mirza Shawkat Ali

Director, Climate Change & International Convention, Department of Environment (DoE)

Climate-resilient houses need to be prioritised, and consideration should be given to accessing global climate funds. Bangladesh is receiving various global funds aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change, including our adaptation fund. Some projects can be undertaken in coordination with these funds.

We can explore not only the BRAC resilient housing design but also two or three other models for different geographical contexts. Houses built in river embankment areas with consideration of flooding should be designed in a way of being easily relocated while reducing the burden of a new construction/repair cost. However, the construction cost may vary depending on the location and type of climatic factors to keep in consideration. For instance, it is feasible to construct a complete house within Tk3 lakh in river erosion-prone areas, but this model may not be suitable for cyclone-prone regions. Houses built in coastal areas should be designed with storm, tidal surge as well as salinity considerations in mind.

Bangladesh last submitted its NDC (Nationally Determined Contributions) in 2021, which included several mitigation targets. Our priority in the 2025 or later NDCs should be sector-wise action to prevent resource depletion.

Hosney Ara Ferdousi (Champa)

Additional Chief Architect, BRAC Construction, BRAC

When we started working with the selected families, many of them expressed a desire to retain elements of their previous houses. In our initial model, the ground floor of the house remained vacant, with the lower section serving various purposes.

We equipped the ground floor of the houses with stoves, incorporating suggestions from locals. Additionally, locals contributed to the construction process. Throughout the construction of the BRAC's climate resilient house, families were involved and we received abundant encouragement and blessings from the community. The emotions were abundant when we handed over the houses to them, truly indescribable.

Iqbal Abdullah Harun

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment,

Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC),

Country Focal Person, NDC Action Project Bangladesh

Several considerations that must be taken into account when building these resilient houses include area specific climatic factors, sanitation, safe drinking water facilities, accessibility for the elderly and physically challenged individuals, and design to addressing womens' facilities. BRAC has addressed most of the pertinent issues with this model, making it widely acceptable and an inclusive one. The climate-resilient house is a significant innovation, with the government approving the design of BRAC and implementing it effectively under the NDC Action Project in Bangladesh. Consequently, it can be considered a successful pilot project of the Climate Change Programme of BRAC.

However, coastal people will benefit the fullest from climate-resilient houses when this model can be extensively disseminated across the coastal districts of Bangladesh. In this regard, the government is contemplating the matter and intends to advance this initiative in the future. The design of Climate Resilient Housing model is owned by the Government of Bangladesh and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) will be assisting in scaling up this house with a view to building resilience in the community level.

BRAC has gone through a vigorous process in selecting the right participant for receiving the house. After confirming ownership of the land where the house will be built, it is essential to determine the layout of the house and ensure that neighbours or the community people are always welcome in seeking shelter in these houses during disasters.

Khondoker Golam Tawhid

Head, Disaster Risk Management Programme, BRAC

With innovative ideas such as climate resilient houses, we have the potential to further mitigate the damage caused by natural calamities. While deaths from our natural disasters have decreased, property damage remains high. By implementing such innovative plans, we can significantly reduce the loss of our resources.

Addressing maintenance issues is very crucial, and making sure the individuals in charge of the house are aware is very important. Providing proper information for preparedness during cyclones and disasters is essential as well.