PM Hasina meeting with Brazilian President Lula: Both leaders agree to continue cooperation on trade

During the meeting, both leaders agreed to continue cooperation on trade, agriculture, livestock, agro-business, energy, infrastructure, and ICT, the foreign ministry wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday (24 August).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva today on the sidelines of the BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Programme in Johannesburg, South Africa on 24 August. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh/Facebook

PM Hasina is visiting Johannesburg to attend the BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues.

Earlier, on Wednesday, she also held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two leaders met for the second time since 14 October 2016, when President Xi visited Bangladesh.

During the meeting, they discussed the importance of regional peace and stability, enhanced trade and investment and loan issues with the Chinese leader.

Besides, the Chinese president assured that his country will always stay beside Bangladesh in its needs including providing support in joining the BRICS and ensuring permanent solution to the Rohingya issue.

"China will help Bangladesh bring a permanent solution to the Rohingya issue---we don't want instability in the region," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen quoted Xi as telling Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the talk on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.