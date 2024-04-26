PM Hasina calls her Thai visit a milestone in bilateral relations

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said Bangladesh and Thailand have the potential to strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, food security, tourism, public health, energy, and ICT.

"I strongly feel that we have the opportunity to strengthen our cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, food security, tourism, public health, energy, ICT, people-to-people contacts and connectivity, and also under the BIMSTEC," she said.

The premier spoke at an official luncheon hosted by her Thai counterpart, Srettha Thavisin, at the latter's office, Government House, in Bangkok.

Earlier, the two leaders had a 15-minute one-on-one meeting before leading their respective sides to a bilateral meeting there.

The two prime ministers signed five bilateral documents—an agreement, three memorandums of understanding (MoUs), and a Letter of Intent (LOI).

In the luncheon, Hasina said Bangladesh attaches great importance to her relations with Thailand as an immediate neighbour.

"Our friendship is deeply rooted in historical, linguistic, and common cultural heritage. The warm and cordial relations between our two friendly countries are ever-growing in multi-faceted areas of cooperation, including trade and investment, sustainable development, people-to-people contacts, and connectivity," she added.

The Bangladesh PM said Prime Minister Thavisin and she discussed at length the bilateral and regional issues of mutual interests.

"We agreed to make all efforts to enhance our bilateral trade and encourage more interactions between the public and private entities of the two countries. Likewise, we must make all efforts to promote and facilitate bilateral investments," she said.

The Agreement and MoUs that Dhaka and Bangkok signed on Friday would provide a solid framework for enhancing our bilateral cooperation, she said .

She said the visit is part of broader focus on the 'neighbourhood" policy, which has provided an excellent opportunity for the two countries to further renew the momentum in the bilateral relations.

"I am confident that this visit will go a long way in deepening the relations between our two countries," she said.

The PM said she firmly believes this visit would provide the much-needed impetus to the bilateral relations to its full potential.

"This official visit will remain a milestone in our bilateral relations. It has ushered in a new era of fruitful partnership between our two countries. We need to sustain the renewed momentum in our relationship for the mutual benefit of our people and countries in the days ahead," she said.

Bangabandhu's youngest daughter and Sheikh Hasina's sister Sheikh Rehana and Bangbandhu's grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq were present at the luncheon.