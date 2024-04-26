PM Hasina calls her Thai visit a milestone in bilateral relations

Bangladesh

UNB
26 April, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 03:27 pm

Related News

PM Hasina calls her Thai visit a milestone in bilateral relations

“I strongly feel that we have the opportunity to strengthen our cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, food security, tourism, public health, energy, ICT, people-to-people contacts and connectivity, and also under the BIMSTEC,” she said

UNB
26 April, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 03:27 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said Bangladesh and Thailand have the potential to strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, food security, tourism, public health, energy, and ICT.

"I strongly feel that we have the opportunity to strengthen our cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, food security, tourism, public health, energy, ICT, people-to-people contacts and connectivity, and also under the BIMSTEC," she said.

The premier spoke at an official luncheon hosted by her Thai counterpart, Srettha Thavisin, at the latter's office, Government House, in Bangkok.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, the two leaders had a 15-minute one-on-one meeting before leading their respective sides to a bilateral meeting there.

The two prime ministers signed five bilateral documents—an agreement, three memorandums of understanding (MoUs), and a Letter of Intent (LOI).

In the luncheon, Hasina said Bangladesh attaches great importance to her relations with Thailand as an immediate neighbour.

"Our friendship is deeply rooted in historical, linguistic, and common cultural heritage. The warm and cordial relations between our two friendly countries are ever-growing in multi-faceted areas of cooperation, including trade and investment, sustainable development, people-to-people contacts, and connectivity," she added.

The Bangladesh PM said Prime Minister Thavisin and she discussed at length the bilateral and regional issues of mutual interests.

Dhaka, Bangkok ink five bilateral documents

"We agreed to make all efforts to enhance our bilateral trade and encourage more interactions between the public and private entities of the two countries. Likewise, we must make all efforts to promote and facilitate bilateral investments," she said.

The Agreement and MoUs that Dhaka and Bangkok signed on Friday would provide a solid framework for enhancing our bilateral cooperation, she said .

She said the visit is part of broader focus on the 'neighbourhood" policy, which has provided an excellent opportunity for the two countries to further renew the momentum in the bilateral relations.

"I am confident that this visit will go a long way in deepening the relations between our two countries," she said.

The PM said she firmly believes this visit would provide the much-needed impetus to the bilateral relations to its full potential.

"This official visit will remain a milestone in our bilateral relations. It has ushered in a new era of fruitful partnership between our two countries. We need to sustain the renewed momentum in our relationship for the mutual benefit of our people and countries in the days ahead," she said.

Bangabandhu's youngest daughter and Sheikh Hasina's sister Sheikh Rehana and Bangbandhu's grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq were present at the luncheon.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / thailand / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

6h | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

7h | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

1d | In Focus
The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

20h | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

19h | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

21h | Videos
Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

21h | Videos