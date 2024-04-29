PM leaves for home after six-day Thailand visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (29 April) left Bangkok for home, wrapping up her six-day official visit to Thailand.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying her and her entourage members departed Don Mueang International Airport here in Bangkok at 10:10am local time.

The flight is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shajalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:30am.

She arrived here on April 24 last on a both bilateral and multilateral visit at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Bangladesh premier on April 26 held bilateral talks with Thavisin at the Government House (the Thai Premier's Office).

Five bilateral documents were signed on visa exemption, cooperation on energy, tourism and customs matters, and negotiation of free trade agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Thailand in the presence of the two leaders.

During the official luncheon hosted by the Thai prime minister there, Sheikh Hasina called her visit a milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries. "This official visit will remain a milestone in our bilateral relations. It has ushered in a new era of fruitful partnership between our two countries," she said.

Besides, she paid a courtesy call on the King and the Queen of the Kingdom of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshan at Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Dusit Palace on April 25.

As part of her multilateral engagement, Hasina addressed the 80th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) on April 25 at the ESCAP Hall (2nd floor), United Nations Conference Center (UNCC) in Bangkok.

The five documents signed between Dhaka and Bangkok-- an agreement, three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and a Letter of Intent (LOI) – are Agreement on Visa Exemption for holders of official passports; MoU on Energy Cooperation; MoU on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters; MoU on Cooperation in the field of tourism; and LOI to commence negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the year 2024.

On April 24, the Bangladesh PM was accorded a warm reception with a 19-round gun-salute at Don Mueang International Airport that heralded her arrival at Bangkok.