PM leaves for home after six-day Thailand visit

Bangladesh

UNB
29 April, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 10:20 am

Related News

PM leaves for home after six-day Thailand visit

UNB
29 April, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 10:20 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (29 April) left Bangkok for home, wrapping up her six-day official visit to Thailand.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying her and her entourage members departed Don Mueang International Airport here in Bangkok at 10:10am local time.

The flight is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shajalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:30am.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She arrived here on April 24 last on a both bilateral and multilateral visit at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Bangladesh premier on April 26 held bilateral talks with Thavisin at the Government House (the Thai Premier's Office).

Five bilateral documents were signed on visa exemption, cooperation on energy, tourism and customs matters, and negotiation of free trade agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Thailand in the presence of the two leaders.

During the official luncheon hosted by the Thai prime minister there, Sheikh Hasina called her visit a milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries. "This official visit will remain a milestone in our bilateral relations. It has ushered in a new era of fruitful partnership between our two countries," she said.

Besides, she paid a courtesy call on the King and the Queen of the Kingdom of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshan at Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Dusit Palace on April 25.

As part of her multilateral engagement, Hasina addressed the 80th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) on April 25 at the ESCAP Hall (2nd floor), United Nations Conference Center (UNCC) in Bangkok.

The five documents signed between Dhaka and Bangkok-- an agreement, three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and a Letter of Intent (LOI) – are Agreement on Visa Exemption for holders of official passports; MoU on Energy Cooperation; MoU on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters; MoU on Cooperation in the field of tourism; and LOI to commence negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the year 2024.

On April 24, the Bangladesh PM was accorded a warm reception with a 19-round gun-salute at Don Mueang International Airport that heralded her arrival at Bangkok.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / thailand / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

31m | Wheels
Despite a slowdown in consumer business after the US sanctions, Huawei’s profits steadily grew thanks to its diversified businesses. Photo: Jebun Nesa Alo

How Huawei diversified business to defy the effects of US sanctions

2h | Panorama
If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

18h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

21m | Videos
How the tea break was introduced in Test cricket

How the tea break was introduced in Test cricket

12h | Videos
Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

15h | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

16h | Videos