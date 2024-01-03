Abu Hena reappointed as NBR chairman for two more years

The government has renewed the contractual appointment of Abu Hena Md Rahmantul Munim, the current chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), for the second time.

He has been reappointed as the senior secretary of the Internal Resources Division and the chairman of the NBR for the next two years from 6 January 2024 or his date of joining, the Ministry of Public Administration said in a notice on Wednesday (3 January).

He was initially appointed to the roles in 2020. Later in December 2021 his appointments were renewed for a two-year term.

Prior to that, he served as the secretary of the Division of Energy and Mineral Resources since 2018.

He had also served as the chairman (Secretary) of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation. He joined Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration Cadre) on 21 January 1986.

Abu Hena obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in geology from Dhaka University. Later he obtained a diploma in development planning from Academy Fall Planning and Development, and an MBA in finance from Northern University.

Abu Hena was born on 6 January 1961 in a Muslim family in Sadar upazila of Sirajganj district.

In his personal life he is the father of a son and a daughter. His wife Laila Jasmine is a former additional secretary to the government.

