Watermelon sales by kilogram banned in Barishal

TBS Report
19 March, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 09:55 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The district administration in Barishal has directed traders not to sell watermelons at per kilogram rates.

"Traders have been warned not to buy watermelon by the piece and sell it by the kilogram. Action will be taken against those who defy the instructions," Executive Magistrate Aungching Marma told The Business Standard.

The administration is also monitoring the sale of daily necessities at the prices set by the government, he said.

Russell Khan, market inspector at the district Agricultural Marketing Office, said, "We have been monitoring the market every day since the beginning of Ramadan.

"Recently, the government has fixed the prices of some products. Traders are being informed of the prices and leaflets are being distributed. Actions are being taken as per the law if the traders do not follow the instructions."

Khairul Islam, a buyer at Chowmatha market, said, "When the mobile court team gets here, traders sell at the right prices.

"As soon as the executive magistrate leaves, the shopkeepers start selling goods at their own prices."

