Man arrested for extorting over Tk50 lakh posing as Barishal City Corp chief executive

The Detective Branch of the Barishal Metropolitan Police arrested him during a raid in Dhaka’s Mirpur on Tuesday (30 April) after a case was filed against him with the Kotwali Police Station. Photo: Courtesy
The Detective Branch of the Barishal Metropolitan Police arrested him during a raid in Dhaka’s Mirpur on Tuesday (30 April) after a case was filed against him with the Kotwali Police Station. Photo: Courtesy

Police have arrested a man who was extorting money from people in Barishal by posing as the chief executive officer of the Barishal City Corporation.

The man, Shakil Ahmed, defrauded more than Tk50 lakh from various individuals, including diagnostic employees and city corporation staff, Mohammad Jakir Hossain Mazumder, deputy police commissioner (North), Barishal Division, told journalists at a press briefing today (1 May).

The Detective Branch of the Barishal Metropolitan Police arrested him during a raid in Dhaka's Mirpur on Tuesday (30 April) after a case was filed against him with the Kotwali Police Station.

According to the complainants, some officers of Barisal City Corporation aided the accused fraudster in targeting his victims and extorting money from them. The officers even used city corporation vehicles to accompany and transport Shakil Ahmed to different locations, enhancing his credibility, the case statement further alleged.

They said city corporation's health officer Dr Khandaker Manjurul Islam Shubo and former administrative officer Swapan Kumar Das introduced them with Shakil Ahmed.

Despite several attempts, Manjurul Islam and Swapan Kumar did not respond to calls of this reporter for their comments on the allegations.

"We have swiftly apprehended the fraudster. Now, he will undergo interrogation," said Deputy Police Commissioner Zakir Hossain.

Legal action will be taken against anyone found to be associated with him, he added.

extorting money / PMO / Barishal / Bangladesh

