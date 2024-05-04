104 AL men sued over clash between supporters of two upazila polls candidates in Barishal's Gournadi

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 09:21 pm

Mahilara Union Parishad Chairman Saikat Guha Piklu and three others are in critical condition after the clash which took place on Thursday night.

Harisur Rahman Harish (left) and Shaikat Guha Piklu (right). Photo: Collected
Harisur Rahman Harish (left) and Shaikat Guha Piklu (right). Photo: Collected

Two cases have been filed against 104 Awami League leaders and activists in connection with a clash between supporters of two candidates of Gournadi Upazila Parishad elections in Barishal. 

"Both sides have filed cases with the police station on Friday. The names of 64 AL leaders have been mentioned in the cases," said Gournadi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Anwar Hossain. 

"Legal action will be taken after an investigation," he added.

However, the police have not arrested anyone since the incident.

Gournadi town AL President and upazila chairman candidate Monir Hossain Mia said Mahilara Union Parishad Chairman Saikat Guha Piklu and three others are in critical condition after the clash which took place on Thursday night. 

He alleged that they were attacked on the orders of Upazila Awami League General Secretary and upazila chairman candidate Harisur Rahman.

Harisur Rahman could not be reached for a comment on the matter.

However, Ramon Talukder Kalu, general secretary of Batajor Union Jubo League, claimed that no one attacked Saikat Guha Piklu. He alleged that Harisur's supporter Delwar Hussain Dilu and his son Imtiaz Mahmud were shot and injured on the orders of Piklu.

Barisal Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital emergency department doctor Md Shahadat Hossain said the condition of Saikat Guha Piklu is critical with wounds from sharp weapons on his head.

Gournadi Upazila Parishad elections will be held on 21 May.

