TCB to sell onions at Tk40 per kg from tomorrow

The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) reported onion production of 34 lakh tonnes in FY 2022-23 while the average demand for onions is around 27 lakh tonnes in Bangladesh. The recent onion crisis likely stems from factors beyond a significant supply shortage. Photo: TBS

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will sell onions imported from India for Tk40 per kilogram from tomorrow (2 April) through open market sales (OMS) on trucks.

Head of TCB's regional office and information officer Md Humayun Kabir told reporters that State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu will inaugurate the programme at the TCB Bhaban in Karwan Bazar.

Bangladesh received 1,650 tonnes of onions from India last night.

According to the TCB, onions imported from India will be sold at 103 spots of Dhaka, 55 spots of Chattogram and 17-20 spots of Gazipur.

Speaking to reporters, Humayun Kabir assured that while some spots may be missed on the first day, the issue will be resolved by the following day.

He further said, "Last time, the TCB sold onions at Tk50 per kg but this time, it's being sold for Tk40 per kg."

Each TCB truck will have at least 10 tonnes of onions, he added.

A couple of weeks ago, onion prices were high, at Tk90 per kg in Dhaka markets.

But the prices came down after onions started being imported from India.

At present, onions are sold at Tk50-70 in local markets.

This Ramadan, the onion market has defied tradition, remaining stable while prices of other essential items have spiked as usual in Dhaka's kitchen markets.

Normally, onion prices fluctuate wildly just before Ramadan. This year, however, prices jumped a month ago, rising from Tk70-80 to Tk110-120 per kg. Although the price has since dipped slightly to Tk90-100, it is still significantly higher than last year.

Onion prices are, however, still a staggering 183% higher compared to last year at the same time, when it was peak season and prices were as low as Tk25-35. The culprit? Disruptions in regular onion imports from India.

Despite the relative stability in onions, prices of other essential items followed their usual Ramadan surge. Monitoring efforts proved ineffective, with eggplants, potatoes, cucumbers, lemons, broiler chicken, beef, and sugar all experiencing significant increases.

Data from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh paint a grim picture.

Eggplant, an iftar staple, prices skyrocketed from Tk50-60 to Tk100-120 per kg in the past month, while cucumbers went from Tk40-60 to Tk100-120 per kg. Lemons also saw a price hike, with a pack of four costing Tk50-80 compared to Tk20-23 earlier. Potatoes also saw a Tk10 increase per kg.

Broiler chicken joined the price surge, reaching Tk230 per kg from Tk200. Beef prices have been volatile since January, with the Meat Traders' Association admitting its inability to control the market. Prices currently range from Tk750-780 per kg, with some vendors even charging Tk800.