Govt to procure 10,000 MT sugar, 8,000 MT lentil

The government today (20 March) approved separate proposals for procuring some 10,000 tonnes of sugar and 8,000 tonnes of lentil to meet the growing demand of the country.

The approval came from the 6th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) this year held today at the Cabinet Division at Bangladesh Secretariat with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan said the day's meeting approved a total of 13 proposals.

He informed that following a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 10,000 tonnes of sugar from the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) under Direct Procurement Method (DPM) considering the growing demand in the ongoing Holy Month of Ramadan with Tk160 crore where per kg sugar would cost Tk160.

Mahmudul said the TCB would also procure 8,000 tonnes of lentil under the DPM method from Agrigo Trading Pvt Ltd, India with around Tk76.65 crore where per kg lentil would cost Tk100.80.

He said in two separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure 25,000 tonnes of rock phosphate from M/S Desh Trading Corporation, Dhaka (Manufacturer: OCP, SA, Morocco) with around Tk94.51 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $342.89 while the BCIC would procure 30,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid from M/S Agro Industrial Input, Dhaka, and M/S Desh Trading Corporation, Dhaka with around Tk189 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $342.89.

The Cabinet Division Secretary said following a proposal from the Ministry of Shipping, the work titled "Design, Manufacture, Supply and Installation of Container Handling, Equipment, Terminal Operation System and Security System (package 2A)" with around Tk799.49 crore under the 'Matarbari Port Development Project' being implemented by Chattogram Port Authority has been awarded to Mitsui E&S Machinery and Tec International Consortium (Mitsui E&S), Japan.

The day's CCGP meeting also approved one proposal from the Ministry of Industries, one proposal from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, three proposals from the Local Government Division and three other proposals from the Ministry of Shipping.

Meanwhile, prior to the CCGP meeting, the 5th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) this year was held today with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in the chair.

Mahmudul said the meeting approved a total of two proposals in principle.

He said the meeting approved a proposal in principle from the Ministry of Shipping for implementing the "Development of Container Terminal-1 of Payra Port under PPP Model" under PPP initiative.

The meeting also approved a proposal in principle from the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division for implementing the "Establishment of International Nurses and Midwives Skills Training Institute" also under PPP initiative.